2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and Sixpack trim breakdown: Here's what you get

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is here, and so is the 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack, sort of. Dodge uncovered all the details on the Daytona, the electric one, today in its two launch trims: R/T and Scat Pack. It also revealed that there will be two gasoline-powered variants – Sixpack S.O. and Sixpack H.O. – joining the Charger lineup, but since they’re launching after the electric Daytona, Dodge hasn’t provided as many details.

All the above said, let’s get into the trim breakdown starting with the Daytona.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

The R/T (pictured in four-door form in orange above) is the base trim of the Charger Daytona at its launch. That means it offers the least amount of power, but it’s no slouch. In standard guise, the R/T produces 456 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque from its two electric motors, giving it all-wheel drive. One key asterisk to note is that Dodge’s peak horsepower figures are provided with the car in “PowerShot” mode that boosts output by 40 horsepower in 15-second intervals. Without “PowerShot” mode (how you’d drive around most of the time), the R/T produces 416 horsepower. To complicate matters a little further, the R/T (and the Scat Pack) come with Direct Connection kits as standard equipment at launch – they’ll be optional on cars after the first year. The Stage 1 kit applied to the R/T gives it a 40-horsepower boost, which means maximum output (when using PowerShot) will be 496 horsepower. In this guise, Dodge says it’s good for a 0-60 mph run of 4.7 seconds and will complete the 1/4 mile in 13.1 seconds.

Suspension-wise, the R/T is equipped with monotube passive dampers. No matter if it’s an R/T or Scat Pack, every 2024 model year Daytona comes with the Track Pack’s (explained in further detail in the Scat Pack section) big Brembo brake kit. Every version of the Charger Daytona also comes with the same 100.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack, but in the R/T it’s EPA-rated for 317 miles on a full charge. Charging speeds peak at 183 kW no matter the trim. The R/T gets Line Lock, Launch Control and Race Prep modes, but does not benefit from the Donut Mode and Drift Mode you’ll find on the Scat Pack.

You’ll be able to tell it’s the R/T on the exterior by the fender badging and wheels. The R/T gets 18-inch wheels in Tech Silver wrapped in 275-section-width tires at all four corners, while Scat Packs go bigger. An optional full-length glass roof can replace the steel, painted roof on either trim, too. The R/T gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The Scat Pack is top-dog in the Charger Daytona lineup at the model’s launch. In standard format, the Scat Pack will produce 590 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Again, that’s with the PowerShot mode activated, and without it you’ll be looking at 550 horsepower in most driving. However, just like the R/T, the Scat Pack launch cars will all come with a Direct Connection kit standard. This one is the “Stage 2” kit, which gives the car an 80-horsepower boost, taking maximum output to a sky-high 670 horsepower. With this kit and PowerShot activated, the Scat Pack will hit 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and do the 1/4 mile in 11.5 seconds.

In its standard guise, the Scat Pack gets passive monotube dampers with a sportier tune than the R/T model. However, the Scat Pack has an optional Track Pack which tacks on a whole host of performance goodies. This package gets you adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes (six-piston front/four-piston rear), staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires (305-section-width in front and 325s in rear) wrapping unique 20-inch wheels and a Drive Experience Recorder that records your drag strip or track day shenanigans. The aforementioned Donut Mode and Drift Mode come on all Scat Packs as standard equipment, as do all the modes mentioned in the R/T section.

Range takes a hit with the Scat Pack, going down to 260 miles on a full charge, and we suspect that figure could drop even further with the Track Pack. You’ll notice the Scat Pack is rocking its familiar bee-theme emblem, reimagined for the electric age. The interior of the Scat Pack sees a bigger cluster screen, as it gets a 16-inch digital cluster standard instead of the R/T’s 10.25-inch screen – all models make do with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, though.

2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack S.O. and Sixpack H.O.

The day isn’t all about electric cars, as Dodge announced its new Charger will also house the Hurricane 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine that initially debuted in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and later in the Ram 1500. Unlike the Daytona that begins production in mid-2024 for the 2024 model year, the Sixpack models won’t start being built until the first quarter of 2025 for the 2025 model year.

When the gas-powered Charger does arrive, you’ll have the choice between the Standard Output with 420 horsepower or the High Output with 550 horsepower, making the latter version the most powerful Hurricane variant to date.

Dodge isn’t showing us all the flashy pictures or giving the details on other Sixpack specifics, but it does say that “Sixpack” interior badging will feature prominently to call it out as the gas-powered Charger.

Plus, four-door Charger models are on the way

Dodge also announced today that four-door versions of every model revealed today will be coming soon. We don’t have all the details, but the four-door versions of both the electric Daytona and gas-powered Sixpack models are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.