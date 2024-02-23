GM and F1, the return of hybrids, and a Scout Motors sneak peek | Autoblog Podcast #820

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They start out talking about Scout's new facility in South Carolina and what Volkswagen Group wants to do with its new truck and SUV brand. From there, they briefly revisit the General Motors F1 controversy with some fresh perspective. After that, it's a look at some '80s classics to watch care of Hagerty. Then it's on to pricing for the new Toyota Land Cruiser and current Ford EV incentives, followed by a look at hybrids and the current state of electrification. We wrap the show with some Cadillac Escalade diesel and CT4-V Blackwing impressions, plus another update on our long-term Toyota Sienna, which will be departing shortly.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #820

