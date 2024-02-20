The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will start at $57,345, according to Toyota. That price includes the $55,950 base MSRP plus a $1,395 destination charge. That's a huge drop, and welcome news in an era where corporations constantly ratchet up prices under the guise of inflation.

In fact, Land Cruiser prices haven't been this low in almost 20 years, when the 2005 100-series started at $55,325. But the hard-core off-roader grew in size and luxury content, much to the chagrin of dedicated four-wheeling enthusiasts who prefer a "no-fluff" approach to their rigs. The last Land Cruiser sold before a three-year hiatus, the 2021 200-series, started at $86,880. That's a whopping $29,535 price cut.

Accompanying the lighter sticker is a return-to-basics approach. The Land Cruiser no longer has three rows, or a V8. The engine isn't surprising, as gas-guzzling 8-cylinders are going the way of the brontosaurus. A new turbocharged 4-cylinder with hybrid electric system makes 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's almost as good as the 5.7-liter V8's s 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, though towing capacity is down a bit, from 8,100 pounds to 6,000. Making up for it is the fact that the new powertrain yields an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 23 mpg versus the old one's 14 (though lower than an initial estimate of 27 mpg).

There's quite a bit of new tech in the 2024 model as well. It's not just the safety gear like lane tracing assistance, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, and radar cruise control, though those are standard. Tech, in this case, also includes useful equipment for when you're roughing it: standard center and rear locking diffs, a front stabilizer bar disconnection mechanism for better suspension articulation, low-speed crawl control with five selectable speeds, and a multi-terrain monitor that uses external cameras to act as spotters.

The SUV will come in two grades, with the Land Cruiser 1958 as the base model. (The Land Cruiser is one of Toyota's oldest nameplates, dating back to 1958 in the U.S. and 1954 in Japan.) The upgrade trim, called just-plain Land Cruiser, will offer more creature comforts. And there will be a limited run of First Edition models.

With a more affordable price, the Land Cruiser should return to its rightful place as the go-anywhere off-road truck that breaks trails, not banks. If you want all the bells and whistles, there's always the Lexus LX.