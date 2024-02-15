Scout Motors breaks ground on new $2 billion plant in South Carolina

The Volkswagen Group's all-electric Scout Motors is making strides, breaking ground Thursday on its new assembly plant in Blythewood, S.C.

The company plans to build off-road capable pickup trucks and SUVs inspired by the International Harvester Scout produced from 1960 to 1980. This $2 billion electric vehicle plant will span 1,600 acres and bring 4,000 jobs to the area. It will be the home for Scout’s next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs.

Scout President and CEO Scott Keogh told WLTX in South Carolina, “What we're doing here is relaunching an American icon and we're doing it here in South Carolina, and we couldn't be prouder of doing it here in this beloved place.”

This new production facility – which will have three key components: an assembly line, paint shop and body shop – will be able to produce more than 200,000 Scout vehicles a year.

According to WLTX, Scout’s chief production officer, Dr. Jan Spies, talked about how the company will also be working toward sustainability and carbon neutrality by reducing emissions through gas exhaust and noise, reducing water consumption, and using heat pumps and LED lighting.

Production at the plant is slated to begin by the end of 2026.

Scout Motors is based in Tysons, Virginia, and was founded in 2022. Competing in a segment dominated by Jeep and the Ford Bronco, it's aiming for a vehicle price of $50,000.