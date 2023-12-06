Honda will show its new global EV lineup at CES

Despite announcing in October that it had dissolved a deal to produce small EVs on a platform shared with GM, Honda fully intends to keep to its commitment to transition to a 100% zero-emissions lineup by 2040. To do so, Honda's going to need to build some cars. Which ones? Well, it looks like we're about to find out, as Honda announced Wednesday that it will show its new global electric vehicle series for the first time at CES 2024 in January.

"Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units," the company's announcement said. "In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, which includes battery electric and fuel cell electric powered models."

The announcement was short on details, but Honda did specifically claim that this is a new EV series, rather than a single vehicle, and said it will display those "models" (plural) and several "key technologies" at its booth at CES. Whether those will all be physical concept cars or mostly renderings, the company didn't specify. Apart from the teaser image up top there, we don't have much to go on, but we do know it's a big enough deal that Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and EVP Shinji Aoyama will both be on hand to deliver remarks.

While GM and Honda's long-term plans to co-develop smaller cars may be out the window, that doesn't mean the companies have severed all ties. Honda's so-new-it's-not-even-out-yet Prologue EV utilizes GM's Ultium battery architecture. It's about the size of the Passport (which slots in between the CR-V and three-row Pilot). While the Prologue will likely have a role in the Honda lineup for several years to come, we wouldn't be surprised to see an in-house successor in development sooner rather than later.

