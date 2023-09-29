2024 Honda Prologue details revealed: Expect 300-mile range in upper $40,000s

Following a preview of the interior and exterior styling, Honda has finally revealed more detailed information on the 2024 Honda Prologue electric SUV. Honda's first widely available electric vehicle for the U.S. will be available with up to about 300 miles of range. It will launch next year.

The Honda Prologue EV is based on the GM Ultium EV architecture, and we were told it's most closely related to the Chevy Blazer EV specifically. Of course styling-wise this Honda EV looks dramatically different with a cleaner, more reserved appearance. The interior also adopts a look similar to other modern Hondas with a relatively low dash and window sills and a thin-looking dash with a full-width air vent design. Some of the switchgear has hints of GM, but they're still quality pieces, so it's nothing to complain about. The electric SUV's 11-inch instrument screen and 11.3-inch infotainment screen keep the occupants informed, and unlike the Chevy on which the Prologue is based, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard. Though at the same time, Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assist will not be available.

Size-wise, the Prologue SUV fits comfortably between the CR-V and the Pilot. Its overall length of 192 inches is about 8 inches longer than the former, and about 8 inches shorter than the latter. It also has about 5 inches more width compared to the CR-V. Interestingly, the Prologue's wheelbase is longer than both at 121.8, which is 8 inches more than the Pilot's. Honda also claims 136.9 cubic feet of interior space. Cargo space is 25.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 57.7 with the seats down, plus a 0.8-cubic-foot underfloor storage space in the cargo area. As for a frunk, well, there isn't one.

The Prologue will also be offered with two powertrains. The standard one is a single-motor, rear-drive version, and optionally available is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. Both come with an 85-kWh battery pack with 155-kW fast charging capability, and Honda estimates the most efficient Prologue (probably the front-drive one) will go 300 miles on a charge. Output has only been announced for the dual-motor version, though. It makes 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. The suspension design is a multi-link independent layout both front and rear, and it will have unique tuning done by Honda.

Three trim levels will be offered, starting with the EX. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, heated, cloth seats, power driver-seat adjustment, dual-zone climate control and wireless device charging. The Touring adds leather to the seats and steering wheel, memory settings for the driver's seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, parking sensors, a Bose 12-speaker sound system and an opening panoramic sunroof. The top level Elite gets all-wheel drive as standard and adds 21-inch wheels (the largest ever offered on a production Honda), perforated leather, front seat ventilation, heated steering wheel, head-up display and a sport drive mode.

Final pricing hasn't been set, but Honda says the Prologue will start in the upper $40,000 range. Honda will also offer a couple of charging packages as standard with all Prologues. They can include your choice of an 11.5-kW home charger with a $500 installation credit and $100 public charging credit; a 7.6-kW portable charger with a $250 installation credit and $300 public charging credit; or $750 of public charging credits. The Prologue also goes on sale early next year, and we should have more details on pricing, range and power closer to that time.