Refreshed Kia Sorento teased for the U.S. market

This just in, the 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV are carryover for now. We have to add those last two words because earlier today we posted on pricing for the 2024 Sorento. As presented by Kia, both electrified models would be carryover but for two tiny trim changes and a little price bump, not the refreshed Sorento that made its debut in South Korea in July. Then we get a call from Instagram, and it's Kia with a teaser for the new Sorento.

In addition to the July reveal overseas, a leaked Sorento image from a U.S. dealer meeting and now this teaser proves what's ahead. The headlights are now vertically oriented, the grille is wider and taller, and the "signature star map" DRLs run across the front corners and dive down to to the bumper. Framing these, the hood has been reshaped to match the look, and a faux skid plate at the bottom enhances the veneer of ruggedness. Assuming the rest of the new Sorento is just as equal to the version shown in South Korea, most of the rest of the exterior should be unchanged save for new taillights with diagonal detailing and repositioned reverse lights in the rear bumper.

Again, assuming our version will be the same as the KDM one, the interior receives far more changes. The entire dash will be been changed. It now features one curved display panel encompassing a pair of 12.3-inch screens for instruments and infotainment. They sit atop a ledge on the dash formed by the wide, unbroken air vent panel, which bookends the dash with vertical outlets. Right below the vents is the familiar dual-mode touch button panel for controlling climate and infotainment functions. The doors have been updated, too, most notably with ambient lighting sections similar to those used in the Kia Soul.

We'll know for sure in two days when what is likely the 2025 Kia Sorento is revealed at the L.A. Auto Show.