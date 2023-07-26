Refreshed Kia Sorento revealed in South Korea

The current Kia Sorento has entered its third model year, and Kia apparently feels it's time to update it. The company revealed a refreshed version of the three-row SUV for South Korea, with changes to both the exterior and interior. While no information about availability in the U.S. has been given, it should arrive here sooner than later.

From the outside, Kia is clearly trying to make the Sorento look more like its hit Telluride. The headlights are now vertically oriented, and the grille is wider and taller. The hood has been reshaped to match. Most of the rest of the exterior is unchanged save for new taillights with diagonal detailing and repositioned reverse lights in the rear bumper.

The interior receives far more changes. The entire dash has been changed. It now features one curved display panel encompassing a pair of 12.3-inch screens for instruments and infotainment. They sit atop a ledge on the dash formed by the wide, unbroken air vent panel, which bookends the dash with vertical outlets. Right below the vents is the familiar dual-mode touch button panel for controlling climate and infotainment functions. The doors have been updated, too, most notably with ambient lighting sections similar to those used in the Kia Soul.

This new Sorento will go on sale in Korea in August. Nothing has been said about other markets yet. The Sorento is a key vehicle for Kia in the U.S., so the changes will undoubtedly appear here, too. It's possible they could be implemented for the 2024 model year, with an introduction later this year or early next, though it could also potentially be saved for a 2025 model year introduction sometime next year. It will likely be available with the same array of naturally aspirated, turbocharged, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains as the current version.

