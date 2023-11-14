2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV are carryover, not the refreshed model

In July, Kia introduced the South Korean market to a refreshed Sorento SUV. If you've been following along since then, you'll recognize hallmarks propagating throughout Kia's lineup, like the more ornate DRLs and taillights, the vertically oriented headlights, the single curved display panel inside above a wide, unbroken air vent. Our 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV are out, and they are not that South Korean Sorento. For the U.S. market, the 2024 is carryover with small trim changes. Both powertrain versions lose the option of Runway Red exterior paint despite Kia releasing photos of the hybrid in Runway Red exterior paint. Also on both versions, the $295 Navy Color Pack for the interior, only available on the top SX-P trims, can be paired with Gravity Blue exterior paint, and the color pack gets a gray headliner instead of last year's black headliner.

Prices take small steps up compared to the 2023 Sorento. The 2024 Sorento PHEV only comes in SX-P trim, it runs $49,990, $100 more than before, and requires a $1,325 destination fee, which is $30 more than before, making a total of $51,315. Fitted with standard all-wheel drive, it's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder helped by a 66.9-kW motor (89.7 hp), shifting through a six-speed transmission. Combined output comes to 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 14.1-kWh battery pack lasts for up to 32 miles of pure-electric range, the EPA rated last year's model at 34 miles per gallon combined when running just on gasoline, or 79 mpg-equivalent on the combined powertrain.

MSRPs for the 2024 Sorento Hybrid (not the plug-in) after the $1,325 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are:

EX FWD: $36,690 ($130)

$36,690 ($130) EX AWD: $38,990 ($630)

$38,990 ($630) SX-P: $42,490 ($100)

The EX AWD is again the big climber, rising more than $600 this year after going up $700 for the 2023 model year.

The powertrain here also starts with the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, this time helped by a less powerful 44-kW motor (59 hp), shifting through a six-speed auto. Combined output stands at 227 hp and 258 lb-ft. EPA fuel economy estimates peg the front-driver at 39 mpg in the city, 35 mpg highway, 37 combined. The AWD trim drops two or three mpg from each of those numbers.

It's possible the refreshed Sorento from Kia's home market makes it here as a 2025 model. Well before then, we expect to get info on the non-hybrid 2024 Sorento.

