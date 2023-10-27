Nissan bringing lifted Rogue and Baja-ready Frontier to SEMA

Nissan leveraged decades of racing expertise on and off the track to build three concepts for the 2023 SEMA show. The first two are based on the Rogue and the Frontier, respectively, and feature several off-road upgrades while the third puts the humble Sentra in a racing suit.

Starting with the updated 2024 Rogue, the Project Rugged Rogue was developed to explore trails that are normally off-limits to crossovers. It was built with a long list of parts provided by Nismo Off-Road, including a three-inch lift kit, 18-inch wheels, a custom exhaust system with dual center-mounted outlets, and carbon fiber wheel arch flares. Its roof rack is fitted with driving lights and racks for a kayak and a mountain bike, and the interior gains neoprene seat covers and a spare tire carrier. This family hauler looks like it can go just about anywhere.

Nissan notes that a lot of the parts it used to turn the Rogue into an off-roader are at the prototype stage, including the wheels, the roof rack, the front bumper guard, and the seat covers. It also notes that the alloys were designed to fit the Pathfinder, among other models, which suggests — but doesn't confirm; keep in mind this is pure speculation — that the Japanese brand might have production plans in mind.