2024 Nissan Rogue gets fresh face and infotainment

For 2024, Nissan is applying yet another round of light but noticeable improvements to its Rogue small SUV. They're focused mainly on some fresh styling as well as some significant changes to the infotainment.

The exterior changes comprise new front and rear fascias. The grille has been changed up front to look closer to those found on the Ariya, Versa and Sentra. The rear taillights have a new design, and the rear bumper has been simplified. The Platinum trim pictured also now gets gloss black exterior cladding instead of unpainted plastic.

The interior is mostly unchanged except on the SL trim and higher. These all add a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (instead of the outgoing 9-inch display) with a new operating system that features Google Built-In. That enables Google apps such as Assistant and Maps natively in the infotainment without connecting a phone. But if you're not interested in using those apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard equipment. This includes the S and SV trims that still get the current infotainment system with an 8-inch display.

Related to all of this is the move to USB-C ports only in all Rogues. And Rogues with NissanConnect Services get 3 years of the service for free, instead of just 6 months. That feature adds the ability to use the MyNissan app to keep track of service intervals, remote start as well as emergency calling. On higher trims, the enhanced version of the app enables remote control of climate settings with remote start.

The rest of the Rogue stays the same. They all come with a turbocharged inline-3 with Nissan's variable-compression system. It makes a healthy 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque and can be paired with either front- or all-wheel drive. Standard safety features are generous with front and rear automatic braking, pedestrian detection for the front, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning. SV and up get ProPilot Assist highway driving assistance, which features lane-centering as well as stop-and-go situations. On the SL and Platinum, it also takes advantage of navigation info to adjust speed for highway curves.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue goes on sale early next year. Pricing will come closer to when it goes on sale, and we don't expect it to increase much from the current model.

