As time passes, a vehicle's performance and fuel efficiency tend to slowly decline. This problem is caused by the fuel injectors getting dirty, clogged by carbon deposits when burning gasoline. If you want an inexpensive way to solve this problem, then you should consider buying a bottle of fuel injector cleaner. It can help restore fuel economy, reduce emissions and maximize your car's performance. Here are the best fuel injector cleaners currently available at Amazon.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Best-selling fuel system cleaner on Amazon

Restores performance and responsiveness

Reduces carbon deposits

Treats up to 21 gallons of fuel

Safe for all gasoline engines

The K&N Performance+ Fuel System Cleaner is the #1 best-selling fuel system cleaner on Amazon. It cleans the entire fuel system and helps restore lost engine power, acceleration and throttle response. It’s safe to use for all direct injected and fuel-injected engines. This cleaner can treat up to 21 gallons of fuel.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

6 pack of 6 oz. bottles

Oxygen sensor safe

Safe for turbocharged and supercharged vehicles

Reduces emissions

Restores fuel economy

Recommended use every 3,000 miles

Gumout High Mileage Fuel Injector Cleaner is designed to unclog the fuel injectors, intake valves and ports in vehicles with 75,000 or more miles. It’s recommended to use every 3,000 miles and won’t void the warranty. It’s safe for turbocharged and supercharged vehicles and is also oxygen sensor safe.

$5.42 at Amazon

Key Features

6 fl. oz.

Stabilizes ethanol

Can be used in gasoline and diesel engines

Improves throttle response

Maximizes horsepower

The Royal Purple Max Atomizer Fuel Injector Cleaner can be used in both gasoline and diesel engines. This product can stabilize ethanol, restore fuel economy, maximize horsepower and improve responsiveness.

$24.95 at Amazon

Key Features

12 fl. Oz

Cleans fuel injectors for diesel engines

Prevents turbo failure

Improves DPF performance

Recommended use every 5,000 miles

This Archoli Diesel Fuel System Cleaner is strictly for vehicles with diesel engines. It can work with any diesel engine, whether it's a sedan, SUV or truck. It rapidly cleans diesel injectors, turbos, blocked DPFs and dirty EGR systems. This cleaner can also clear the turbochargers of soot and carbon to prevent turbo lag and restore boost. One bottle treats up to 40 gallons of diesel fuel and is recommended to be used every 5,000 miles.

$11.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for turbocharged, direct injection and hybrid gas vehicles

Fights deposit buildup

Protects against metal-to-metal friction

Compatible with cap-less gas tanks

Recommended use every 4,000 miles

The STP Ultra 5-in-1 Fuel System Cleaner and Stabilizer gives a deep cleaning to your entire fuel system. It helps save gas, prevents ethanol deposits, reduces metal-to-metal friction and inhibits corrosion while restoring performance to your vehicle. It’s recommended to be used every 4,000 miles and treats up to 28 gallons of fuel.

$11.59 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans and lubricates the fuel system

Increases the lifespans of pumps, valves, rings and injectors

Neutralizes low sulfur fuel issues

Prevents rust and corrosion

Eliminates the need for higher octane fuel

The Lucas Oil Fuel Treatment can treat up to 100 gallons of gasoline or diesel fuel. It uses a blend of additives and detergents to clean and lubricate the fuel injectors, carburetor and the combustion chamber. It can also increase the lifespan of the fuel pumps, valves, rings and injectors while preventing rust and corrosion.

How do I use fuel injector cleaner?

Adding the fuel injector cleaning fluid is pretty straightforward. When going to the gas station to fill up your tank, add the fuel injector cleaner first. Next, fill up your car with gas as you normally would. The gasoline and fuel additives will mix together and will help clean out your fuel system. How often you will need to use the cleaner will depend on the brand you are using, as some need to be used more frequently than others.

Pros and cons of fuel injector cleaner

The benefits of fuel additives being used to clean out your fuel system are plentiful. Fuel injector cleaners work to reduce carbon emissions, restore fuel economy and engine responsiveness, and extend the life of the vehicle.

The biggest drawback is that some automakers advise against using fuel additives as they can potentially damage O2 sensors, catalytic converters or other internal components. Using it more often than the product recommends can cause engine issues over time. Another flaw is that it can't solve all of your fuel systems problems, if the car has serious issues that require a mechanic then a fuel injector cleaner won't be much help.

What causes a dirty fuel injector?

Fuel injectors get dirty when old fuel and carbon build up and begin to clog the filters to the point fuel cannot flow through it.

What are the signs of a dirty fuel injector?

There are many signs of dirty fuel injectors and you will need to act accordingly when you notice them. The check engine light may come on and the RPM needle may shake and move awkwardly, but there are other ways to know the condition of your fuel system. The most obvious signs are misfires, stalling and rough idling. Bad fuel economy is another sign you need to clean out your fuel system.

Do fuel injector cleaners work on motorcycles?

Yes, fuel injector cleaners can be used on motorcycles as long as the cleaner is suitable for gasoline engines.

Is fuel injector cleaner good for newer cars?

It can be a good idea for newer cars, but make sure you read your owner's manual before putting anything in your fuel tank. On a newer car it can potentially prevent clogging and carbon buildup before it starts.