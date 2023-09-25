2024 Nissan Sentra asks $21,725, less than all rivals but the Kia Forte

Nissan revealed information on changes to the 2024 Sentra three months ago, leaving out details like price and fuel economy estimates. The mid-cycle refresh for the economy sedan debuted with a re-styled front fascia framing new headlights. Its 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder is carryover, with 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The big mechanical update is a new Xtronic continuously variable transmission; the Sentra has utilized a CVT for a while, but this one is updated to provide a smoother shifting pattern and support a start/stop system. Every 2024 Sentra also gets Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard, adding tech like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

Inside the Sentra, Nissan sweetens the deal for the middle SV trim with an SV Premium Package that bundles a 360-degree camera, eight-speaker Bose audio system, and turn-signal-equipped mirrors.

The top SR trim benefits from a more extensive makeover to bring it in line with what we’ve already seen on the Altima SR. Changes include a dark-finish V-Motion grille, dark chrome lower bumper features, body-color trim strip below the grille, red SR badges front and rear and a new rear lower fascia graphic to visually widen the rear end. There are new 16-inch wheels, too. Inside, the Sentra SR gains heated front seats as standard equipment and red-orange stitching throughout for a sportier vibe. A new Atlantic Gray paint option joins the stable, too.

Nissan says the Sentra is more fuel efficient with the new CVT, but we're still waiting on EPA numbers. The government agency rates the 2023 Sentra S and SV at 29 miles per gallon in the city, 39 mpg highway, 33 mpg combined. The SV trim is a touch behind at 28 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined.

We do know the price, and that's up $430 compared to the 2023 Sentra. The numbers after the $1,095 destination fee are:

S: $21,725

SV: $22,655

SR: $24,815

Putting the Sentra MSRP among competitors, the Kia Forte starts at $20,815, the Hyundai Elantra at $22,065, the Toyota Corolla at $22,995, Honda Civic at $25,045, and the Mazda3 sedan — which is arguably better looking and more fun to drive than all but the Civic — at $25,335.