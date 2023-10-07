Kia will open up the reservation rolls for the 2024 Kia EV9 SUV on October 16. This is interesting for two reasons. One, we don't recall Kia creating a formal reservation process for its other electric vehicles, the Niro and EV6. As far as we know, the automaker invited shoppers to add their names to an e-mail list, then would get in touch when it was time to contact a dealer. Two, securing an EV9 reservation requires a fully refundable $750 deposit — more than twice the amount required to reserve a Lucid Air Pure, more than seven times the amount required to reserve a GMC Hummer EV. We're sure Kia will get its money; battery-electric SUVs that start at under $60,000 and offer a third row sized to fit American adults is a segment of one at the moment, the Kia EV9.

The automaker opens the digital gates at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Intenders can put their hand up for every trim in the lineup, either the Light, Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, or GT-Line AWD. We still only have the price for the entry model, the $56,265 Light Long Range that comes with a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack turning a a single, 215-horsepower motor on the rear axle. Range is estimated at 223 miles, and with a little help from its 258 pound-feet of torque, this configuration will motivate the EV9 to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. Standard equipment on the Light includes an infotainment system sporting dual 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, wireless device charging, Kia's Digital Key smartphone access system and a whole host of safety equipment. It's built on the company's E-GMP architecture, which features 800-volt DC fast charging and can be topped off (from 10% to 80%) in under 25 minutes.

The 99.8-kWh battery in the Light Long Range powers a 201-hp motor, the bigger pack and lesser output stretching estimated range to 300 miles and the 0-60 time to 8.8 seconds. The top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive GT-Line puts out 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, resulting in an estimated range of 243 miles and 60 mph arriving in exactly five seconds.

Anyone who pays for a reservation before November 27 is "eligible to receive a suite of gifts" once their EV9 purchase or lease is confirmed. The bundle includes a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan, and one-year of available Digital Features & Services. Kia hasn't outlined the eligibility requirements, so it's not clear why any buyer or lessee would be denied these gifts. All buyers and lessees regardless of the date of consummation get 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America.