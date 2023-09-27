2024 Kia EV9 pricing revealed: Three-row EV starts in the mid-$50s

The 2024 Kia EV9 will start at $56,265 (including destination) when it goes on sale here in the fourth quarter, the company officially confirmed today. When we drove Kia's brand-new electric three-row crossover just a few weeks ago, the automaker was still mum on pricing, but now at least we know how much it will cost to get our feet in the door.

When the EV9 goes on sale at the end of 2023, it will be offered in five trims: Light, Light Long Range, Wind, Land and GT-Line. The price above is for the standard "Light" model, which comes with a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack that powers a single, 215-horsepower motor on the rear axle. Range is estimated at 223 miles and with a little help from its 258 pound-feet of torque, this configuration will motivate the EV9 to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. Standard equipment on the Light includes an infotainment system sporting dual 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, wireless device charging, Kia's Digital Key smartphone access system and a whole host of safety equipment. It's built on the company's E-GMP architecture, which features 800-volt DC fast charging and can be topped off (from 10% to 80%) in under 25 minutes.

Kia has not yet announced pricing for the rest of the EV9 model range, but we expect the Light Long Range (one step up) to be the value leader for the model. It will trade some power for a little more range (you know, in case the name didn't give it away). Its 99.8-kWh battery is nearly a third bigger than the standard Light's and it powers a motor that produces only 201 horsepower; Kia says that will improve range to 300 miles, but at the cost of speed; its 0-60 time will be just 8.8 seconds. From there, the EV9 gains performance and loses range, with the top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive GT-Line offering 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, resulting in an estimated range of 243 miles; but it'll hit 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds.

Kia should announce pricing for the remainder of the EV9 lineup before the new crossover goes on sale before the end of the year.

