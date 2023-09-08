Editors' Picks August 2023: Honda Pilot, a Subaru and some electric SUVs

A couple of new electric SUVs join the ranks of Editors' Picks this month. The Nissan Ariya is Nissan's big EV follow-up to the long-sold Leaf, and it sure is a good one. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV hits it out of the park with both its rapid AMG model and the norm-core 350 and 500 versions. In the gasoline realm, we have both the redesigned Subaru Impreza and also-redesigned Honda Pilot snagging Editors' Picks status as a result of their successful makeovers. Both were lacking in certain areas previously, but all the work put in for their latest iterations has done them well. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in August that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Nissan Ariya

2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+

2024 Subaru Impreza RS action front three quarter trees

Quick take: Subaru does cheap, AWD motoring right with the Impreza, as this hatchback features tons of utility, has solid in-car tech and drives well, all for a good price. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda3, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Sentra, Volkswagen Jetta Pros: Affordable at every trim; standard AWD gives big capability; attractive but not overdone styling with cool RS model Cons: Interior feels its price; infotainment is slow and frustrating; only transmission choice is a CVT From the editors: Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "Each iteration of Subaru's latest compact platform seems to be an absolute banger and the 2024 Impreza hatch is no exception. It drives beautifully and offers more than enough refinement for shoppers on a budget. The lack of a manual transmission hurts and the infotainment is not among my favorites, but this chassis is a gem and the utility of the 5-door configuration is unmatched. This is one of the best 'starter' cars on the market." In-depth analysis: 2024 Subaru Impreza First Drive Review: Not everything has to be an SUV 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV



2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 SUV

Quick take: The EQE SUV is an ideal luxury EV with a comfortable ride, outstanding interior quality and standout features like the rear-wheel steering and epic AMG model. It's a little pricey, but you get what you pay for. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Cadillac Lyriq, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Jaguar I-Pace Pros: Comfortable and controlled ride; lightning-quick reflexes from four-wheel steering; gorgeous interior; AMG model is a hoot Cons: Not the best value in its class; exterior design is boring; could have better range and charging tech From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I drove the EQE 350 SUV 4Matic, and as a basic luxury cruiser to replace a GLE-Class, this thing rocks. It's supremely comfortable, has a perfectly executed interior and is even a little fun to drive. Yeah, the exterior design is still boring, but if you want to melt into the background in quiet luxury, the EQE SUV is a good way to do that." Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "Bluntly, I find most EQ models to have the curb appeal of a melted Goop candle. The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV (got any more three-letter combos left in you, Benz?) is the first time the script has tried to flip. It drives brilliantly (both in a straight line and around corners) and the AMG accents at least make the exterior more interesting to look at, even if it's not actually pretty. Baby steps." In-depth analysis: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Drive Review: Easy does it 2023 Honda Pilot

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport in Bend front three quarter

Image Credit: James Riswick