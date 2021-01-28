Turns out, it wasn’t just the Tesla Model S that is getting a new interior. Tesla also applied the same interior design — steering yoke and all — to the Model X. We reported on the announcement of a Model X Plaid with 1,020 horsepower (and 2.5-second 0-60 mph time) yesterday, but closer inspection of the Model X online configurator reveals the new interior.

It’s essentially a carbon copy of what you’ll find inside the updated Model S. There’s a 17-inch central screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch screen for those in the rear seats. The super weird yoke “steering wheel” is just the same as in the Model S. It features what appear to be touch capacitive turn signal controls and two scroll wheels similar to the ones found in the Model 3 or Model Y. We imagine Cyberpunk will be playable on the updated Model X, as Elon Musk claimed the Model S (with equivalent equipment) is capable of running the game.

If you opt for the Plaid, you get “carbon fiber decor” trim. And if you snag the standard Long Range model, it comes with “wood decor” trim. Three interior color options are available: black, cream and black two-tone and black and white two-tone.

Just like the Model S, the Model X’s exterior is getting the smallest of refreshes, too. The front and rear fascias are tweaked, but you’ll have to look closely to notice much of a difference.

Elon Musk tweeted last night that deliveries of the Model S Plaid would begin next month. Anybody looking to buy a Model X with the new interior will have to wait until April, though, according to the configurator’s current projected delivery. Both the Long Range and Plaid models have the same prediction of April for initial customer deliveries. The Performance model is no more.

The Plaid’s price is an eye-popping $119,990, and the Long Range will cost you $89,990.

