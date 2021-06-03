Buick gave us a sneak peak at the 2022 Enclave back in January, but it officially pulled the sheet back Wednesday to reveal the extent of its updated styling and detail a few updates to its feature content, including a new suite of standard safety tech.

We can now better see the various exterior styling touch-ups, including a larger, more pronounced grille, new head- and taillights, and more angularly sculpted front and rear bumpers. The Avenir's exterior treatment was also updated to incorporate the new elements. The changes aren't too dramatic, but Buick did enough to make the 2022 visually distinguishable from previous years.

The new standard safety suite is Buick's Driver Confidence Plus package. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high-beams. Buick's midsize crossover is still powered by a standard 310-horsepower V6 with optional all-wheel drive. The range-topping Avenir model includes an adaptive suspension and unique styling elements.

Despite our previous expectations, the Enclave's cabin didn't really get an upgrade apart from the standard safety items listed above. Buick did not include pricing information in Wednesday's announcement, so you can look forward to yet another update before the 2022 Enclave goes on sale later this year.

