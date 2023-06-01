Editors' Picks, May 2023: Some Subarus and a pair of luxury SUVs

The month of May saw a number of new vehicles jump into the pool of Editors' Picks. Subaru grabbed a pair with its brand-new generation of Crosstrek for 2024, and the Legacy earns one in the ever-shrinking midsize sedan segment. In the luxury space, we have one entry from Britain and one from here at home. The new Range Rover already got an Editors' Pick, but now the Range Rover Sport joins the ranks. The Corsair earned Editors' Pick status before its update, too, but now the refreshed version rejoins the ranks.
In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2023 Subaru Legacy
- 2023 Subaru Legacy
Quick take: The Legacy brings all-wheel drive with sedan dynamics to a shrinking segment, and it does so with a competitive price, respectable tech and tons of utility.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5
Pros: All-wheel drive in every trim, spunky turbo engine, tons of space in the rear and trunk
Cons: CVT makes for a dull drive, infotainment is clunky, styling is on the bland side
From the editors:
Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "Not everybody has abandoned sedans. Not only is Subaru keeping some of its eggs in this four-door basket, but it's dyeing them in some festive shades. The new turbocharged and tightened Sport model makes a great case for itself as a grown-up WRX without all the GT-themed nonsense. Shame about the CVT."
In-depth analysis: 2023 Subaru Legacy gets Sport trim, more tech, fresh design
2023 Range Rover Sport
Quick take: It may not be outwardly sporty, but the Range Rover Sport has a killer design, gorgeous interior, buttery-smooth driving characteristics and a clean tech interface.
Score: 8.0
What it competes with: Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante, Genesis GV80, Lincoln Aviator, Audi Q8, Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60
Pros: Gorgeous design both inside and out, buttery smooth driving, great variety of powertrains and customization options
Cons: Value is questionable, driver assistance systems are inconsistent
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "It's easy to fall in love with the new Range Rover. The simple yet sophisticated and beautiful interior will have you won over to begin with, but start driving, and you'll simply love it even more. The typical caveat with JLR's tech can't even shut down the conversation either, as the Range Rover's infotainment system is a winner these days with super-quick responses and fast load times."
Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "While a Range Rover might get lost in a crowd of American Escalades and Grand Wagoneers, it's clear why it's coveted on the other side of the Atlantic: Despite its stature, it still makes a statement. The V8 is an absolute riot and the PHEV does a similar job with half the guilt."
In-depth analysis: 2023 Range Rover Sport First Drive: Ostentation on the eve of electrification
2023 Lincoln Corsair
- 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Quick take: The Corsair brings a luxury experience without trying to be something it isn't, making it a comfy, tech-filled, little crossover with great style both outside and in.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Genesis GV70, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, Acura RDX, Volvo XC60, Porsche Macan, Infiniti QX50, Volvo XC60
Pros: Great luxury value, competitive PHEV option, attractive interior color and trim options with Black Label
Cons: Interior tech can frustrate with lack of buttons, exterior design is unexciting
From the editors:
Associate Editor Byron Hurd — ""It's not the cheapest nor the most fun to drive of the small luxury CUVs, but the Corsair does plenty of things well. BlueCruise is rapidly catching up to the competition (none of which exists in this segment) and the Corsair offers a comfortable cabin and can be had in a plug-in with more than 30 miles of EV range."
In-depth analysis: 2023 Lincoln Corsair First Drive Review: Gimme back my buttons!
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Quick take: The Crosstrek is a mini SUV with charming capability and an attractive design. Its one big negative is a lack of power from the base engine.
Score: 8.0
What it competes with: Ford Bronco Sport, Jeep Compass, Chevy Trailblazer, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla Cross, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Mini Countryman, Kia Soul, Kia Seltos
Pros: Fun off-road; small but utilitarian package; efficient engine options
Cons: Terribly slow base engine; interior feels cheap; slow infotainment tech
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "It's hard to get over how slow the base 2.0-liter Crosstrek is, but once you look past the acceleration woes, it's easy to understand why so many people love this little crossover. The ride quality is fantastic. It can go off-road with ease and a splash of fun. Subaru's interior design is seemingly made for people that want to spend time outdoors with easy to clean surfaces and convenient features like the cargo area Nalgene cupholders. All Subaru needs to do is throw a turbo at it, and then there would be a real supply problem."
In-depth analysis: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Review: The same good kind of weird and versatile
