Being a more premium product than other compact sedans used to be the VW Jetta's calling card. Later its powerful gas engine and clean-burning turbodiesel served that role. Next was its massive size advantage. Today, however, none of that really applies. Completely redesigned last year, the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta has cabin space only on par with rivals like the Honda Civic, and cabin quality that's definitely not premium. Its base engine now produces a rather meager 147 horsepower and we probably don't need to tell you that VW doesn't offer a diesel engine.

During our first-drive review, we found most elements to be disappointing or merely competitive at best. VW doesn't even offer its massive six-year warranty for 2020 (it's down to a still-above-average four years). Excellent fuel economy, punchy power delivery around town and competitive pricing are its strong suits, which are commendable, but not unique for the segment. As such, we think you'd be better served by a competitor like the spacious Honda Civic, premium Mazda3 or ultra-efficient Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

But if you're seeking some fun, there's at least the 2020 VW Jetta GLI. It's a far more competitive and agreeable car due to its larger engine, various mechanical upgrades and sharper styling. It shares some of the Jetta's same flaws, especially its disappointing interior quality, but also makes up for them by providing compelling value for a performance-oriented car. As such, we shall focus a little more on the GLI.

What's new with Jetta for 2020?

The Jetta gains a few features for 2020. All models now get a next-generation emergency communications system and in-car Wi-Fi capability. The SEL, SEL Premium and GLI Autobahn trims gain wireless phone charging. The SE and SE R-Line can now be equipped with a Cold Weather package that includes heated steering wheel, rear seats, wipers and washer nozzles, plus remote start. All of that is standard on the SEL trims, which also get 17-inch alloy wheels. The 2020 GLI Autobahn gains the adaptive suspension that was only available last year on the 35th Anniversary Edition (pictured above). That was naturally discontinued for 2020 along with its distinctive badging, wheels and styling elements.

What's Jetta's interior and in-car technology like?

Agreeably, VW injected a bit more style into this Jetta generation. Unfortunately, though, it has more hard scratchy plastics than its VW Golf sibling, as well as competitors like the Honda Civic and Mazda3. There are also obvious signs of cost cutting, like the highly reflective plastic parcel shelf and the center console storage lid that crudely thumps down without a latch (both pictured above). Things get a bit better in the GLI thanks to its upgraded upholstery and red-accented sport steering wheel, but not enough to match the Golf GTI's legitimately premium cabin.

The standard touchscreen measures 6.5 inches (pictured below left), which is small, but few base model compact sedans do better. The 8-inch screen upgrade (below right) increases functionality considerably, but both are easy enough to use. The standard Apple CarPlay is well-integrated (Android Auto is also included), and we appreciate that VW includes physical menu buttons and proper volume/tuning knobs. All other controls are simple and nicely laid out.

How big is the Jetta?

The Jetta is the biggest "compact" car on the outside, and one of the biggest on the inside. Rear seat legroom is vast, and rear-facing child seats fit with ease, making the Jetta a good option for families on a tight budget. Its 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is also wide and deep, though not quite as big as what you'd get in the Kia Forte or the Honda Civic. Honda's compact sedan and hatchback also match the Jetta's backseat space on paper, but with a higher-mounted seat, you'll likely be more comfortable in the VW.

All of this applies to the GLI as well, making it an even greater performance bargain. It doesn't feel as compact or maneuverable as a GTI or a Honda Civic Si – that extra length behind you is evident through tight corners – but it's not a hugely noticeable difference.