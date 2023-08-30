2024 Ram 1500 TRX faces extinction with the Final Edition

Yesterday, we ended our post on 2024 Ram 1500 TRX pricing with the lines, "[The] Hellcat can't have long to live. Buyers should be prepared to scour the land for a TRX next year if Ram announces 2024 is the end. And get your money right. You're going to need it." We had no idea how soon we'd be correct, nor just how much money you'd need. Today, Ram declared the end of the TRX lineage in its current form, with the Hellcat V8. The limited-edition model leading the light-duty Baja blaster into retirement wears an unexpectedly ornate name, the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 — Final Edition. We're just going to call it the TRX Final Edition.

Ready for the money part? Ram didn't confirm the $97,485 pricing for the standard TRX that appears to have been outed on a window sticker. The well-optioned version we wrote about yesterday asked $116,535 on its Monroney, about half the extras accounted for by the $10,995 TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. The TRX Final Edition will start at $119,620 after the $1,995 destination charge. So, being fair to Ford, we have to say that here's a TRX to make the $109,990 Ford Raptor R look like a good value. And you're going to need to be an archaeologist to find one of these, or be, like the cinematic "Jurassic Park" benefactor Richard Hammond, wonderfully rich and/or connected. Ram's only making 4,000 of them for worldwide audiences, ordering won't open until October, and production ends in December.

The stock Hellcat output of 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque stands pat. What's the extra dosh get? Three unique color choices on the palette, Delmonico Red, Harvest Sunrise, Night Edge Blue. With reports that Hydro Blue will drop off the color chart, we expect that's the slightly more intense Night Edge Blue on the hero truck in the gallery above. There are beadlock-capable wheels in Satin Titanium and special decals on the hood and the bed. The cabin shows off embroidered TRX logos in Patina thread on the seats, "Triaxle-suede" inserts in the door cards, and matte carbon fiber trim. Patina cross-stitching livens up the instrument panel, too, and special badges gleam on the center console and dash.

Standard luxury and safety features count a head-up display, eight-way power driver and passenger seats, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio, digital rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop. Considering the multi-way front seats and head-up display are part of the $10,995 TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, the safety features add at least another $2,000, and the TRX Carbon-Fiber package runs $1,295, the special edition premium isn't nearly as bad as it could initially sound.

The dealer markups, though? They're going to blow the TRX up to about the size of "Jurassic Park's" Indominus Rex. Ram is still making the standard TRX until production ends, though.

Better news might be that the Ram isn't done with dinosaurs. Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said, "This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story ... we’ll have more news to come at a later date."