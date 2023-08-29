2024 Ram 1500 TRX MSRP up another $10,640

The famed, supercharged 6.2 Hellcat V8 reaches the end of the line in the Dodge lineup this year. Over at Ram, though, the never-to-be-forgotten engine will continue in the Ram 1500 TRX for at least one more model year. Ram hasn't announced the 2024 TRX yet, but TRX watchers expect most of the changes to the lineup to be small, like Hydro Blue falling off the two-tone exterior color palette. There's going to be at least one large change, though — that being an increase to the MSRP.

A member of the Ram-TRX forum sourced a window sticker for the 2024 truck, TFL Truck verifying the VIN through Ram's own VIN checker. The Monroney shows the base price for next year will be $95,490 before destination, a $10,640 jump over the current pricing for the 2023 rig that shows as $84,850 on the Ram configurator. After the unchanged $1,995 destination charge, a 2024 TRX is going to cost $97,485 before options.

Some calculator work shows a roughly $20,000 rise in MSRP in the three years since the pickup went on sale in August 2020 — a climb so steep that, were it an off-road obstacle, the TRX might struggle to get up it. The bad news? That sum still only gets a truck with cloth and vinyl seats; leather-trimmed bucket thrones cost another $3,995. The good news is that option prices haven't changed that we can see, save for the dual-pane panoramic sunroof rising to $1,595, exactly $100 more than now. The truck detailed on the window sticker wants $116,535 after options, about half the extras accounted for by the $10,995 TRX Level 2 Equipment Group.

There's more good news if you park the 2024 TRX next to the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. The Ford comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 making 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque and starts at $109,900 after destination. For those who like waving spec sheets, that puts the Ford two ponies and 10 lb-ft down on the TRX while costing about $15,000 more before potential price jumps for 2024. Good luck finding a Raptor R, though. A quick nationwide search pulled up two Raptor Rs, one dealer asking $131,340, the other dealer asking $161,250. These days, it's all about finding the silver linings.

Even in a truck, though, the Hellcat can't have long to live. Buyers should be prepared to scour the land for a TRX next year if Ram announces 2024 is the end. And get your money right. You're going to need it.

Related video: