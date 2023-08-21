Jeep recalls 340,000 crossovers and SUVs over faulty software

It's been a tough summer for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, the highly popular SUVs going on their fourth recall of the season. It started innocently enough, with roughly 17,000 units dragged into an action in May over missing air bag warning labels. The ante went up a week later with almost 90,000 units recalled over a steering column that had possibly been installed incorrectly. Doubling down on the trend in June, 331,401 units had to see dealers over rear springs that could potentially detach from the vehicle while driving. The severity and number of vehicles involved this time are smaller, thankfully. The recall is to address a potentially faulty rearview camera system. In certain units, software in the central vision processing/park assist module (CVPAM) might prevent the camera image from reaching the infotainment screen.

This action also affects the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The model years and unit count for each is:

2022-2023 Grand Cherokee, 60,164 units

2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L, 59,508 units

2022-2024 Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, 43,041 units

Unlike a lot of other recalls, Jeep says that 100% of the vehicles in the recall population suffer this issue. Jeep says it will begin notifying owners on October 3 about seeing their dealers to have new CVPAM software installed. In the meantime, owners can get in touch with Fiat Chrysler US customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to internal recall number 56A. Or they can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and note campaign number 23V-577.

The 2022-2023 Jeep Compass has been hit with its own recall, aimed at 181,999 units. In this case, bad programming in the body control module (BCM) software might cause the instrument panel cluster lighting to lose adjustability. In the worst case, drivers might not be able to read the instruments. Here again, 100% of the recall population is expected to have this issue. The remedy is a trip to the dealer to load updated BCM software. Notices will start going to owners on October 3. Until then, Compass drivers can contact the FCA US or the NHTSA at the information above, this time referencing internal recall number 88A when speaking to FCA US, or campaign number 23V-576 when dealing with the NHTSA.

