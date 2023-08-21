Recalls

Jeep recalls 340,000 crossovers and SUVs over faulty software

2021-2024 Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Compass are affected

Aug 21st 2023 at 3:00PM
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit front seats
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit front seats
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit speaker
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit speaker
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit infotainment
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit infotainment
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit instrument panel
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit instrument panel
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit climate controls
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit climate controls
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear climate control
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear climate control
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear seats
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear seats
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
    • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • SAMSUNG CSC
    • SAMSUNG CSC
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit dash
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit front seats
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit speaker
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit infotainment
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit instrument panel
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit climate controls
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear climate control
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit shifter
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit rear seats
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit cargo area
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
  • SAMSUNG CSC
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

It's been a tough summer for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, the highly popular SUVs going on their fourth recall of the season. It started innocently enough, with roughly 17,000 units dragged into an action in May over missing air bag warning labels. The ante went up a week later with almost 90,000 units recalled over a steering column that had possibly been installed incorrectly. Doubling down on the trend in June, 331,401 units had to see dealers over rear springs that could potentially detach from the vehicle while driving. The severity and number of vehicles involved this time are smaller, thankfully. The recall is to address a potentially faulty rearview camera system. In certain units, software in the central vision processing/park assist module (CVPAM) might prevent the camera image from reaching the infotainment screen. 

This action also affects the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The model years and unit count for each is:

2022-2023 Grand Cherokee, 60,164 units
2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L, 59,508 units
2022-2024 Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, 43,041 units

Unlike a lot of other recalls, Jeep says that 100% of the vehicles in the recall population suffer this issue. Jeep says it will begin notifying owners on October 3 about seeing their dealers to have new CVPAM software installed. In the meantime, owners can get in touch with Fiat Chrysler US customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to internal recall number 56A. Or they can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and note campaign number 23V-577.

The 2022-2023 Jeep Compass has been hit with its own recall, aimed at 181,999 units. In this case, bad programming in the body control module (BCM) software might cause the instrument panel cluster lighting to lose adjustability. In the worst case, drivers might not be able to read the instruments. Here again, 100% of the recall population is expected to have this issue. The remedy is a trip to the dealer to load updated BCM software. Notices will start going to owners on October 3. Until then, Compass drivers can contact the FCA US or the NHTSA at the information above, this time referencing internal recall number 88A when speaking to FCA US, or campaign number 23V-576 when dealing with the NHTSA.

Related Video

Featured Gallery2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Information

Jeep
Share This Photo X