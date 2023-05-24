Jeep recalls Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L over steering column

Fiat Chrysler US has initiated a recall of 89,327 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee from the 2021 to 2023 model years. Among an estimated 1% of that population are SUVs that were built with incorrectly assembled intermediate shaft in their steering columns. It's possible that in these 9,000 or so Grand Cherokees, the intermediate shaft can disconnect from the U-joint connecting it to the column. If the column loses its connection to the wheels, drivers will suffer a loss of steering that could lead to a crash. The automaker says that before this occurs, the driver "may notice play in steering and/or noise when turning prior to the intermediate shaft disconnecting." FCA U.S. says it knows of no crashes or injuries related to the matter.

There's no defect with the parts involved. According to the Safety Recall Report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fault lies with improper repairs conducted on the Grand Cherokee assembly line.

There are 35,407 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L included in the recall, the SUVs built from January 27, 2021 to April 4, 2023. There are 59,935 examples of the Jeep Grand Cherokee included, the vehicles built from October 19, 2021 to April 4, 2023. On April 4, Jeep created new instructions for the repair station that eliminated the possible problem.

The fix is a trip to the dealer to have the steering column inspected. Where necessary, techs will replace the intermediate shaft and associated hardware, installed properly.

The automaker expects to begin mailing notification letters on July 7, 2023. Until then, owners may contact FCA US customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to internal recall number 58A. They may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and to get information on campaign number 23V352.

