331,000 Jeeps recalled because rear springs can fall off while driving

Stellantis is recalling more than 331,000 Jeeps globally for an attention-getting reason: The rear coil springs can detach while the Jeep's being driven.

Obviously, this creates a risk of a driver losing control and crashing, endangering the occupants and those in other vehicles.

The recall is for the 2022-23 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L. Stellantis says a total of 331,401 Jeeps are involved in the recall:

114,302 are Grand Cherokees built between May 17 and May 31, 2023;

217,099 are Grand Cherokee L models built between Dec. 5, 2020, and May 31, 2023.

Most of the affected SUVs are in North America.

Versions with air suspension are unaffected.

The company said Tuesday in its recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the vehicles' coil springs may have been installed incorrectly. Stellantis says it has received 17 warranty claims about the problem, two customer assistance reports and two field reports — but as of late May knew of no crashes or injuries..

Dealers will carry out an inspection of the rear suspension and replace components if necessary, at no cost. If owners have already paid out of pocket for a repair, they will be reimbursed.

Owners of affected Jeeps will be notified by letter starting July 28.