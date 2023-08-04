Editors' Picks July 2023: Toyota Prius, Ioniq 6 and some popular SUVs

This month of Editors’ Picks is packed with some brand-new metal and refreshes of what are becoming old favorites. The new Prius delivers on its attractive looks to become one of our favorite hybrids, and the efficient Hyundai Ioniq 6 only adds to the success of Hyundai’s E-GMP platform cars. Both the Kia Telluride and Ford Escape are refreshed for this year, and once again, they both earn the distinction of being an Editors’ Pick. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in July that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Toyota Prius

Quick take: The Prius is cool now. It has stellar styling, a modern and sporty interior, is relatively quick and isn't entirely dreary to drive. Utility is still solid, but cargo area and rear headroom could be better. Score: 8 What it competes with: Kia Niro, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Pros: Sporty and fun styling; Prime variant is quick with great EV range; fantastic fuel economy Cons: Cargo room and rear headroom suffers from shape; gets expensive quick From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I think Toyota did a stellar job with this new Prius, from the pretty styling to the much improved acceleration and Prime electric range. It would be nice if there were more cargo space to better compete against hybrid SUVs, but the Prius is definitely angling toward folks who want and like cars and hatchbacks than the rugged crowd. The ridiculous instrument cluster placement is the worst part, but it's a small bone to pick with an otherwise excellent vehicle." Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "Toyota wants us to believe that the Prius is fun now. While it's certainly more pleasant to drive than previous incarnations, we're not going to leap to calling it 'sporty.' Being a hybrid isn't enough to make a car special these days, and even the Prime is not the most practical PHEV for the money, but if you prefer a small fastback to an upright crossover or wagon, there's really little downside here. And it looks great." In-depth analysis: 2023 Toyota Prius Review: It's not just about sky-high MPG anymore 2023 Kia Telluride

