2022 Hyundai Tucson Review | Large and ready for a charge

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a sharp, ground-up redesign of an already-competent and well-executed (though perhaps somewhat mundane) vehicle that helped establish Hyundai’s foothold in the compact SUV segment. This roomy, high-tech SUV offers competitive space and new electrified powertrains including a plug-in hybrid with 32 miles of all-EV range.

While the undersized previous-generation Tucson fell short in terms of total interior volume and comfort, the redesigned model rides on a new platform that brings it up to par with the segment’s best, including the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, and its new hybrid offering is both cost-competitive and very pleasant to drive.

What's new for 2022?

2022 marks the introduction of a new generation of Hyundai’s compact, so virtually everything is new. Hyundai has revamped the Tucson along the same lines as its other products, introducing a new suite of powertrain options (standard, hybrid, and plug-in) and migrating it onto a larger, more comfortable and more electrification-friendly platform.

What's the Tucson interior and in-car technology like?

The Tucson’s interior was aggressively overhauled for 2022 and shows quite nicely on range-topping models. The front seats are comfortable and supportive with excellent adjustment on higher trims (base models get just six-way manual adjustment). Rear-seat recline and remote fold-down features are standard, and heating for the rear bench is available on the range-topping Limited model.

A standard 8-inch screen can be upgraded to include SiriusXM and app connectivity or replaced entirely by a 10.25-inch unit with navigation on higher trims. Unfortunately, only the 8-inch screen is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; the larger unit requires a wired connection. This is true of most recent Hyundai products, and the 10.25-inch system will get new hardware in future model years to address this.

Hyundai decided to ditch the volume knob for 2022, which is a downgrade. Low-end models get scroll wheels for volume and tuning while the 10.25-inch unit uses capacitive button controls, which is a further downgrade in usability. Redundant controls for some climate features are retained even on the highest trim, and the fluidity and intuitiveness of Hyundai’s widescreen interface shine. Its voice controls are also convenient and simple to use.

How big is the Tucson?

With a little help from its new, larger platform, the Tucson grew considerably inside for the 2022 model year. It’s now almost exactly the same size as a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V, falling right in the sweet spot for the compact segment.

Inside, Hyundai now claims 38.7 cubic feet of rear cargo room, which tops the aforementioned CR-V and trounces the Ford Escape’s 33-ish cubes. It also matches up nicely with either in terms of interior passenger space, and the reclining rear seats make the previously cramped second row feel especially spacious.

What are its fuel economy and performance specs?

The Tucson has spawned some new offshoots for 2022, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, meaning there’s likely a model for just about any taste.

The base model’s 2.5-liter 4-cylinder makes an adequate but uninspiring 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It’s rated at 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, which is competitive for the segment. AWD drops those figures to 24/29/26 mpg.

The hybrid model ups the performance to 226 horses and 195 lb-ft and ups the fuel-economy figures to 38 mpg city/highway/combined on the ultra-efficient Blue model and 37/36/37 mpg on the SEL Convenience and Limited trims. These don’t quite measure up to the CR-V and RAV4 hybrids, but are significant upgrades over the Hyundai’s standard engine, and the hybrid provides a better driving experience to boot.

Hyundai has not yet certified the plug-in model’s fuel-economy figures, but it benefits from a potent 261 total horsepower and 224 lb-ft of torque and offer 32 miles of all-electric driving range.

What's the Tucson like to drive?

We described the standard 2.5-liter engine as “adequate” above, and that’s about the nicest thing we can say about it. Its sluggish throttle response and reliance on downshifting to maintain speed makes it frustrating to drive in traffic as the eight-speed automatic hunts for gears. The experience is improved when utilizing the Tucson’s adaptive cruise control and/or available Highway Drive Assist semi-self-driving feature.

But we’d recommend stepping up to the hybrid, which smooths out the engine’s stumbles with the help of a turbocharger and electric assist. The hybrid feels punchy and responsive enough to mask its increased weight, and it’s far more pleasant to drive in congested areas or stop-and-go traffic than the regular model. The plug-in should improve this even more and comes with the added benefit of emissions-free short-distance commuting.

What other Tucson reviews can I read?

We haven’t spent a ton of time with the new Tucson, but as we get the chance to evaluate various models, we’ll add more here.

Our first look at the 2022 Tucson's redesign.

We spent some time with both the 2.5-liter and hybrid models.

The lack of a volume knob is disappointing, but the loaded-up Tucson's infotainment is still quite good.

How much is the 2022 Tucson and what features are available?

The base, front-wheel-drive Tucson SE starts at $26,135 (including the $1,185 destination charge). Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, some LED exterior lighting, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, and the remote-folding 60/40-split second row. The SEL ups the price to $27,685 and adds LED tail lamps, a handful of advanced safety features, heated front seats and side mirrors, adaptive cruise control, and rear USB outlets among other features.

Hyundai’s N Line adds sporty interior and exterior accents and unique 19” wheels at $31,785, and the range-topping Limited comes in effectively loaded, adding a panoramic sunroof, projector LED headlights, the 10.25-inch screen and lots of other goodies for $35,885.

Adding AWD to any model will set you back $1,500. Stepping up to the hybrid model eliminates the base SE variant and N-Line models and adds a roughly $1,000 premium at the SEL level—well worth it for the improved driving experience and fuel economy.

Pricing and packaging for the Plug-in model are not yet available.

What are the Tucson’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The 2022 Tucson has not yet been crash-tested by either the government or IIHS.

The SE model comes standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and driver attention monitoring. Upgrading to the SEL model adds blind spot collision avoidance and rear automatic emergency braking. Limited models bake in Hyundai’s Highway Drive Assist semi-self-driving system, a 360-degree camera system, blind spot cameras, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, Smart Park remote parking and rain-sensing wipers.