Hyundai lifted the curtain on the new Elantra sedan a couple of weeks ago, and while Hybrid details and specs were out, Hyundai didn’t have any photos to share with us. That changes now, as Hyundai has dropped photos of the new Elantra Hybrid online.

In almost every way, the Hybrid model looks like a carbon copy of the gas-engine-only model. If you liked the totally out-there, wild styling before, you’re going to dig the Hybrid, too. One of the only things that calls this one out as a hybrid is the “hybrid” badge on the back right corner of the trunk lid. The bottom rear valance is also slightly different in its design. Neither of them feature an exhaust pipe poking through where we’d expect it to be (exits downward underneath), but the heavily slotted valance design on the Hybrid contrasts with the single cross bar seen on the regular Elantra. Minor differences, but those are the kinds of things we nerds can call out to our friends who glaze over when we start talking cars.

Hyundai also designed a new layout for the digital instrument cluster that’ll let you monitor your efficient driving with an Eco gauge. Like most hybrid vehicles provide, there’s also a diagram of how the car is delivering and recuperating power available to display on the infotainment screen.

Fuel economy for the Hybrid still isn’t available, but it’s projected to achieve a 50 mpg combined rating. It’s powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder, aided by an electric motor. Total system output is 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic does the shifting. Unlike the new Sonata Hybrid, the Elantra won’t feature a solar roof. Gains are minimal at only about 2 miles of range per day when parked in the sun, but we do miss the cool roof design. The Sonata Hybrid also strays from the regular Sonata more than the Elantra lineup differentiates itself. A new grille and wheel design are the most obvious changes, but it gets a new exhaust and rear valance design, too.

Hyundai hasn’t announced any changes in its timeline for the new Elantra or Elantra Hybrid yet, with both models scheduled to be in dealers this fall.

