2024 Acura ZDX EV previewed ahead of Monterey unveiling

Announced in August 2022, the Acura ZDX will make its debut a year later during Monterey Car Week. Our spies have spotted the Japanese brand's first series-produced electric car testing with almost no camouflage, but a new preview image gives us a better look at the crossover.

The photo confirms that the ZDX will fall in line with Acura's current design language. Its front end is characterized by sharp headlights with LED accents and a trim panel shaped like the grille fitted to gasoline-powered models such as the Integra. One interesting detail is that the lower part of the trim panel is illuminated. Beyond the front end, the aforementioned spy shots confirm that the crossover's silhouette is far more conventional than the original ZDX's, which surfed the crossover-coupe wave with a polarizing design and a fastback-like roof line.

If you're experiencing déjà-vu, it's likely because the ZDX looks like a heavily toned-down version of 2022's Precision EV concept. It's reasonable to assume that the interior will be made far more realistic as well, though Acura hasn't revealed it yet. All we know at this stage is that the ZDX will be available with a new infotainment system with Google apps integration and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

We'll need to be patient to find out what the ZDX's specifications sheet looks like. Acura simply confirmed it will offer two variants at launch: the standard ZDX, and a performance-oriented model called Type S. The latter will stand out as the quickest and most powerful crossover in the brand's history. Both versions will use the Ultium electric technology developed by General Motors and found under the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer, among other EVs. General Motors will also build the ZDX through an agreement signed with Honda in April 2022.

The 2024 Acura ZDX will break cover on August 17. Sales will start in early 2024. Honda's related Prologue EV shouldn't be far behind.