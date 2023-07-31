Chevy prices 2024 Blazer EV AWD from $56,715 as deliveries start

The first production 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs started rolling off the line in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, a month ago and this week Chevy says the first of its new crossover EVs are being delivered to customers. To mark the occasion, Chevy decided to let everybody know just how much it costs to be among the first to sample its new battery-electric SUV. The most affordable 2024 model currently available to customers is the all-wheel drive 2LT, which starts at $56,715 (including $1,395 for destination).

The 2LT comes fairly robustly equipped, and since it's the entry-level model for the time being (less expensive models will come later), it represents the feature baseline for the Blazer lineup. Standard equipment includes Chevy's 17.7-inch touchscreen and 11-inch digital cluster, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and side mirrors, wireless device charging, a power liftgate, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera system.

Stepping up to the RS AWD model ($60,215) gets you RS-themed trim and badging, unique 21-inch wheels, a flat bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, heated rear seats and windshield wipers, animated exterior lighting, a HUD and camera-equipped rearview mirror. Both the 2LT AWD and RS AWD are rated at 279 miles of range by the EPA.

Then there's the rear-wheel drive RS — yes, Chevy is offering front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive variants of the Blazer EV — tops this year's range at $61,790. It gets all the same goodies above, plus a Bose audio system. It also gets more range thanks to its single-motor configuration, with an EPA estimate of 320 miles.

GM previously suggested that the FWD LT model (now expected in early 2024) would start at $44,995. Whether that starting price will hold remains to be seen, but it's going to come with both the least-potent motor and the smallest battery pack in the Blazer lineup and far less content, so maybe GM will surprise us. At the other end of the spectrum, the Blazer SS EV is due to arrive around the same time, packing a whole lot more power and likely ticking virtually every equipment checkbox at $65,595. Will that pricing hold? Stay tuned.

