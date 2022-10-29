2023 Kia Sorento gets more standard safety features

The 2023 Kia Sorento (specifically the non-hybrid versions) see very modest changes this year. It doesn't even get to brag about having a new badge. But Kia has given the three-row SUV some feature updates, the most welcome of which is the addition of more standard safety equipment on even the base model.

The base LX trim now comes with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning. It also adds Safe Exit Assist, which warns of approaching traffic when opening the doors. Other trims get incremental feature updates. The S picks up a wireless phone charger; the EX gets an eight-way power adjustable passenger seat and frameless rear-view mirror; the SX gets the 12.3-inch instrument display, power folding mirrors and rain-sensing wipers; and the SX Prestige is now only available with all-wheel drive, plus it gets a 115-volt power outlet, retractable rear door shades and Homelink.

The base price of the Sorento has only risen a total of $440 to $31,285. All-wheel drive is a $1,800 option. On some trims, that requires the addition of the X-Line package that adds more rugged body parts and other equipment, which effectively makes all-wheel drive more expensive. Base pricing for each trim, plus pricing for the X-Line models, is listed below.

LX: $31,285

S: $33,785

X-Line S (AWD): $35,785

EX: $37,185

X-Line EX (AWD): $40,885

SX: $40,085

SX Prestige (AWD): $44,685

X-Line SX Prestige (AWD): $44,885

