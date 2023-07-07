Editors' Picks June 2023: BMW 3 Series and more luxury sport sedans

This month sees a number of luxury sport sedans gain Editors' Pick status thanks to updated or recently-all-new models coming out. The BMW 3 Series is a longtime favorite, and so is the Alfa Romeo Giulia at this point. Just like the electric version of the G80, though, the gasoline version is also an Editors' Pick this month.
In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2023 BMW 3 Series
Quick take: The 3 Series may not be the standard anymore, but it's still a superb luxury sport sedan with powerful engines, great handling, impressive tech and tons of space.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Cadillac CT4, Acura TLX, Lexus IS, Infiniti Q50, Genesis G70, Volvo S60
Pros: Enjoyable and powerful engines; fun handling; lots of space in rear seat and cargo area; attractive design inside and out
Cons: Infotainment is frustrating to use sometimes; value isn't the best
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The 3 Series ticks all the boxes that a top-shelf luxury sport sedan should. It's attractive but not gaudy. The driving dynamics leave me grinning at the end of a fun road, but don't beat me up on the highway. Any and all modern tech is present and accounted for. And while the price is high, it's not so bad for what you get. I'm an especially big fan of the M340i with its inline-six, but the four-cylinder in the 330i is an excellent option if you don't want to spend as much."
In-depth analysis: 2023 BMW 3 Series gets fresh styling and infotainment
2023 Genesis G80
- 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige
Quick take: The G80 has looks to kill, and it backs that design up with a functional and also-gorgeous interior. There's a lot of value to be had with this nice-to-drive luxury sedan.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Lexus ES,
Pros: Beautiful design inside and out; easy-to-use and great tech; comfortable ride; stout engines
Cons: Sport Prestige could be a little sportier; bigger wheels hurt ride
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The G80 is a shining light in this mid-size luxury sedan class. It can be proper fun if you get the Sport Prestige trim, but you could also opt for the four-cylinder and drive away with a super value. I don't think there's a better-looking option among other luxury sedans, and its only weaknesses are minor quibbles. Don't worry about the badge on the front, and go enjoy one of the best luxury sedans money can buy."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Road Test | More prestige than sport
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso front
- Image Credit: James Riswick
Quick take: There's no luxury sport sedan more satisfying to drive than the Giulia, and while the infotainment lags behind, the looks and drive are enough to highly recommend it.
Score: 7
What it competes with: Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Cadillac CT4, Acura TLX, Lexus IS, Infiniti Q50, Genesis G70, Volvo S60
Pros: Drive better than competitors; design is outstanding; great variety of performance options
Cons: Infotainment is a bit crude and slow; small rear seat
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "Even if it isn't the most sensible choice, the Giulia is always going to be a recommended buy from me. Nothing else drives as well or is as fun in this class, and that applies to the lowliest base trim all the way up to the Giulia Quadrifoglio. The design is simply timeless, and while the infotainment is quite bad, that's something I can overlook for how good the rest of this package is."
Senior Editor James Riswick — "The steering is just incredible, one of the main reasons I find the Giulia so desirable. It’s quick and feelsome with a terrific wheel to grip. No complaints about the 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque from the Lusso’s 2.0-liter turbo-four, but the character leaves a lot to be desired, with a growly tone that hardly speaks to a zesty Italian character. It would be very hard to take the Giulia for a drive on a proper road and then turn around and buy something else."
In-depth analysis: 9 thoughts about the Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso
