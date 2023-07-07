Editors' Picks June 2023: BMW 3 Series and more luxury sport sedans

This month sees a number of luxury sport sedans gain Editors' Pick status thanks to updated or recently-all-new models coming out. The BMW 3 Series is a longtime favorite, and so is the Alfa Romeo Giulia at this point. Just like the electric version of the G80, though, the gasoline version is also an Editors' Pick this month. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 BMW 3 Series

2023 BMW 3 Series

Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Image Credit: BMW

open fullscreen close fullscreen





























2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

open fullscreen close fullscreen

























































































































Quick take: The G80 has looks to kill, and it backs that design up with a functional and also-gorgeous interior. There's a lot of value to be had with this nice-to-drive luxury sedan. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Lexus ES, Pros: Beautiful design inside and out; easy-to-use and great tech; comfortable ride; stout engines Cons: Sport Prestige could be a little sportier; bigger wheels hurt ride From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The G80 is a shining light in this mid-size luxury sedan class. It can be proper fun if you get the Sport Prestige trim, but you could also opt for the four-cylinder and drive away with a super value. I don't think there's a better-looking option among other luxury sedans, and its only weaknesses are minor quibbles. Don't worry about the badge on the front, and go enjoy one of the best luxury sedans money can buy." In-depth analysis: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige Road Test | More prestige than sport 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia



2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso front

Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso front Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso rear Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso rear three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso high front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso interior from driver Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso interior Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso steering wheel

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso start stop button

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso wheel logo

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso touchscreen

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso touchscreen in action

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso knob controller

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso climate controls

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso center console

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso cupholder in action

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso forward storage

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso Logo Italiano

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso mode dna knob

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso mode a

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso mode d

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso mode n

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso Harman Kardon

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso IP

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso front seats

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso headrest emblem

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso dual pane sunroof

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso rear vents USB and heated seats

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso small brake pedal

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso trunk

open fullscreen close fullscreen



























































