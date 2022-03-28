2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema bridges the Quadrifoglio gap

Alfa Romeo is expanding the 2023 Giulia range with a model named Estrema that was developed for driving enthusiasts. Also available on the 2023 Stelvio, the Estrema trim level bridges the gap between the Veloce variants of both cars and the high-performance Quadrifoglio.

"Estrema" is Italian for "extreme," and in this case it denotes a car that — in Alfa Romeo's words — was designed for "a connoisseur of driving." The list of standard features grows with the addition of a limited-slip rear differential and the adaptive Alfa Active Suspension system for both comfort and performance. These updates may not sound major, but they should make a perceptible difference on the kind of twisty roads that the Estrema models were created for.

Car-spotters will be able to pick out the Estrema versions in a crowded parking lot by looking for carbon fiber exterior accents (including the piece of trim that underlines the grille), specific wheels that measure 19 inches on the Giulia and 21 inches on the Stelvio, dark "Estrema" emblems and black brake calipers. Inside, there's more carbon fiber, red contrast stitching and a blend of leather and Alcantara upholstery.

The Estrema models aren't any more estrema under the hood than the versions that they're based on. The only engine available in the United States is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged to deliver 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard on the Giulia, though Alfa Romeo's Q4 all-wheel-drive system is available at an extra cost, and the Stelvio is exclusively offered with all-wheel-drive. With the Q4 system, the Giulia reaches 60 mph from a stop in 5.1 seconds.

On sale now, Alfa Romeo's Estrema models are scheduled to reach dealers across the nation in the third quarter of 2022. Buyers have four colors to choose from: Alfa White, Alfa Rosso, Misano Blue, and Vulcano Black. Pricing is set at $56,685 for the rear-wheel-drive Giulia, $58,685 for the all-wheel-drive model, and $60,545 for the Stelvio. Note that these figures include a mandatory $1,595 destination charge.

