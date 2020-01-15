Seven months after unveiling the 2020 Audi A4 range, the Ingolstadt automaker has put prices to the U.S. versions. As a mid-cycle refresh, the new models go for modernizing tweaks throughout as opposed to an overhaul. The same engines, powertrains, and trim levels hold true for the new year save for the lack of a Titanium level. There are discounts and increases on pricing compared to 2019, though.

The entry-level front-wheel drive A4 A40 Premium is powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 188 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It starts at $37,400 before a $995 destination charge, for a total of $38,395, same as in 2019. Moving up to Premium Plus runs $42,095, with top-tier Prestige needing $47,945. Compared to the latest prices listed on the Audi USA site for the 2019 A4 40 — which had already come down on some models during the year — the Premium Plus goes down $400, and the Prestige rises by $2,250.

All models get an updated exterior with all-new sheetmetal. There's also a wider, flatter grille flanked by larger inlets, standard LED headlights, stronger creases along the flanks, and revised LED taillights. Inside, the A4 is the first Audi switching to the third-gen MIB3 infotainment architecture, including the 10.1-inch touchscreen with audio feedback and the deletion of the rotary dial on the tunnel.

Adding Quattro all-wheel drive renders the A4 45, which upgrades output from that same 2.0-liter to 248 hp and 273 lb-ft. The fare for Premium is $41,895, an $1,100 decrease; $44,995 for Premium Plus, which is a whopping $2,000 drop; and $50,945 for Prestige, an $650 increase over 2019.

The A4 Allroad sticks with the Quattro sedan's drivetrain, and starts at $47,595 for Premium, another $1,100 drop compared to last year. Premium Plus starts at $48,695, lopping $2,900 off the 2019 price; and Prestige costs $54,595, a $300 savings.

The S4 sedan retains its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 349 hp and 360 lb-ft, shifted through an eight-speed automatic. One's bank balance needs to be at least $49,995 tall to get on the ride in entry-level Premium trim, but that's $300 lower than before. Premium Plus raises the bar to $53,395, $2,100 lower than before; while Prestige sets the high mark at $59,345, $550 more than before.

