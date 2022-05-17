2023 BMW 3 Series gets fresh styling and infotainment

BMW is continuing to keep the 3 Series up to date with the luxury sedan's latest refresh. The 2023 3 Series has been given freshened styling as well as new screens for instruments and infotainment.

The front sees the majority of the redesign. The headlights have been simplified, losing the little extensions along the lower edges. The lighting elements have been changed, too. The front bumper and lower grilles are also new, as is the rear bumper. All the changes give the car crisper edges and flattened planes for a more geometric shape like the iX electric crossover. Now standard are black accents and trim on the outside, and there are some new colors and wheel designs. If you opt for the M340i, it will come with throwback BMW Motorsport roundels on the front, rear and wheels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division.

Also inspired by the iX are the instrument and infotainment screens. The instrument display is 12.3 inches, and the infotainment screen is 14.9 inches. They're both housed in a curved display panel that sits atop the dashboard. This has also resulted in redesigned center air vents. Furthermore, BMW has fitted a new shifter. A couple of new features are also included, such as three-zone automatic climate control and cloud-based navigation.

Otherwise, the 3 Series is pretty much all carryover. It's again available with a standard turbocharged four-cylinder, a turbo straight six or a plug-in hybrid turbo four. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available. Only an eight-speed automatic is available as a transmission. Pricing hasn't been set, but expect it to be announced close to the July on-sale date for the new 3 Series.

