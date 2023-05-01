Featured

Editors’ Picks April 2023 | New X1, a Bentley and some luxury EVs

Here are a number of vehicles we heartily recommend from April

May 1st 2023 at 5:09PM

This month of Editors' Picks features a smattering of luxury vehicles in both sedan and SUV body styles. The new BMW i7 was a big surprise, and the Mercedes-Benz EQE is a lovely enough electric sedan to get our recommendation, too. We've given every other Bentley model an Editors' Pick before, and the Bentayga follows suit. Lastly, BMW nabs a second in April with the newly redesigned X1 subcompact crossover.

In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in January that earned an Editors’ Pick.

 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
  • 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE

Quick take: The EQE offers all the niceties of a traditional E-Class in an electric form. Its design is simplistic and bland to a fault, but everything else about it is executed well.

Score: 7.5

What it competes with: Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, Tesla Model S, BMW i4

Pros: Gorgeous interior, big backseat, advanced tech, excellent driving AMG variant

Cons: Bland design, average range/charging speed, questionable value

From the editors:

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I drove the AMG version of the EQE, and while it's a rocketship of an EV, it lacked the ne'er-do-well nature of the gasoline-powered AMG versions of the E-Class. The interior is beautiful, but I can't say the same for the exterior, even with the AMG add-ons. The AMG EQE is a perfect Benz, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it the perfect AMG product."

In-depth analysis: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Review: A smaller, less expensive EQS

 

2023 BMW X1

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
  • 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i

Quick take: The BMW X1 is the driver's choice in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. Its size and abundance of tech makes it a great all-rounder for anybody's taste, though.

Score: 8.0

What it competes with: Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX, Land Rover Discovery Sport,

Pros: Fun to drive, great utility, traditional and handsome design

Cons: Interior feels spartan, value is questionable

From the editors:

Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "This segment is a competitive one, but the X1 sets itself apart as the driver’s car. Its nimble handling gives it a leg up, but it doesn’t sacrifice comfort in the meantime. Also, say what you will about the evolution of BMW’s kidney grille, but I think it looks sharp here on the X1’s sculpted nose. This subcompact crossover is attractive inside and out, and the experience only gets better from behind the steering wheel, pointed down a winding back road."

In-depth analysis: 2023 BMW X1 First Drive Review: The sporty one

 

2023 Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB
    • Image Credit: Bentley
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB
  • Bentley Bentayga EWB

Quick take: The Bentayga offers a wide variety of luxury and performance. From the sportier W12-equipped Speed model to the plug-in hybrid, there's a Bentayga for your sophisticated motoring needs.

Score: 8.0

What it competes with: Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Alpina XB7

Pros: Superb comfort in every model, great engine variety, modern easy-to-use tech

Cons: Design is looking dated, PHEV isn't as refined as we'd like

From the editors:

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — "This is a tough segment to be bad in. When a chief competitor is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it's got to be good. And the Bentley Bentayga is. It looks and feels the part of a powerful, stylish Bentley, conformed to the shape of an SUV. But it goes further. Rather than just being loaded, it's creatively designed to increase the quality of life for its passengers, specifically those in the back. The airline spec seats recline, massage and comfort passengers in a myriad of ways, making the Bentayga feel like something that's different and special. There's leather, colorful screens and veneer picnic tables in the back, too, making the Bentayga a veritable pod of first-class comfort. How's it drive? Not bad. It's a 542-hp V8, after all. But the real story is in the backseat."

In-depth analysis: Bentley Bentayga V8 First Drive | Not messing with success

 

2023 BMW i7

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action rear three quarter
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action rear three quarter
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey front three quarter amongst some shrubs
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey front three quarter amongst some shrubs
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear three quarter with a tree
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear three quarter with a tree
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey profile
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey profile
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Luxury front detail
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Luxury front detail
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey taillight detail
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey taillight detail
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from back seat
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from back seat
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from driver
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from driver
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey door touchscreen
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey door touchscreen
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from passenger
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from passenger
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey center console
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey center console
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey wheel controls
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey wheel controls
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Cashmere Wool upholstery
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Cashmere Wool upholstery
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey back seat
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey back seat
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey night time back seat show
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey night time back seat show
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey crystal seat controls
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey crystal seat controls
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey charging
    • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey charging
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action rear three quarter
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey front three quarter amongst some shrubs
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear three quarter with a tree
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey profile
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Luxury front detail
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey taillight detail
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from back seat
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from driver
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey door touchscreen
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from passenger
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey center console
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey wheel controls
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Cashmere Wool upholstery
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey back seat
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey night time back seat show
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey crystal seat controls
  • BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey charging

Quick take: The electric 7 Series is a stupendous first attempt at a full-size EV from BMW. It glides over the road, handles shockingly well, features a gorgeous interior and is loaded with eye-popping tech.

Score: 8.5

What it competes with: Mercedes-Benz EQS, Tesla Model S, Lucid Air

Pros: Drives magnificently, great charging tech/range, pushes tech boundaries, interior is beautiful

Cons: Exterior design has few advocates, comes at a cost

From the editors:

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The BMW i7 is my new favorite EV flagship. It may not look pretty, but this big electric car is an all-rounder that isn't phased by anything. I love letting it chart its own path on long highway cruises using the hands-free driving assist, but I adore swinging it around a twisty road just as much. You can't do any better than this if you're looking for the best all-around full-size luxury EV."

In-depth analysis: 2023 BMW i7 First Drive Review: A joy to drive, a pain to use

 

Related video:

Share This Photo X