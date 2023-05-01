Editors’ Picks April 2023 | New X1, a Bentley and some luxury EVs

This month of Editors' Picks features a smattering of luxury vehicles in both sedan and SUV body styles. The new BMW i7 was a big surprise, and the Mercedes-Benz EQE is a lovely enough electric sedan to get our recommendation, too. We've given every other Bentley model an Editors' Pick before, and the Bentayga follows suit. Lastly, BMW nabs a second in April with the newly redesigned X1 subcompact crossover. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in January that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Image Credit: Zac Palmer

open fullscreen close fullscreen











































































Quick take: The EQE offers all the niceties of a traditional E-Class in an electric form. Its design is simplistic and bland to a fault, but everything else about it is executed well. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, Tesla Model S, BMW i4 Pros: Gorgeous interior, big backseat, advanced tech, excellent driving AMG variant Cons: Bland design, average range/charging speed, questionable value From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I drove the AMG version of the EQE, and while it's a rocketship of an EV, it lacked the ne'er-do-well nature of the gasoline-powered AMG versions of the E-Class. The interior is beautiful, but I can't say the same for the exterior, even with the AMG add-ons. The AMG EQE is a perfect Benz, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it the perfect AMG product." In-depth analysis: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Review: A smaller, less expensive EQS 2023 BMW X1

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03

Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 03 Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

open fullscreen close fullscreen





























































Bentley Bentayga EWB

Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga EWB Image Credit: Bentley

open fullscreen close fullscreen















































BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter around curve

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action rear three quarter

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey action front three quarter

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey front three quarter amongst some shrubs

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear three quarter with a tree

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey profile

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey rear

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Luxury front detail

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey taillight detail

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from back seat

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from driver

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey door touchscreen

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey interior from passenger

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey center console

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey wheel controls

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey Cashmere Wool upholstery

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey back seat

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey night time back seat show

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey crystal seat controls

BMW i7 xDrive Oxid Grey charging

open fullscreen close fullscreen









































