Editors’ Picks August 2022 | The new C-Class and some stellar EVs

This past month saw a number of big-name cars grab Editors' Pick status. In a growing trend, new electric vehicles continue to impress. The BMW iX may be controversially styled, but there's no denying that it's a superb EV and luxury SUV. Then, just like the Kia EV6 before it, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 grabs an Editors' Pick award — it's hard to go wrong between those Hyundai/Kia twins.
In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in August that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Quick take: The new C-Class is a superb luxury sedan with a decadent interior, fabulous and showy tech, proper handling and mini S-Class styling cues. It's one of the best compact sedans money can buy.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Cadillac CT4, Acura TLX, Lexus IS, Infiniti Q50, Genesis G70, Volvo S60
Pros: Tech-forward, good driving dynamics, pretty interior, lots of space
Cons: Expensive, tech isn't for everyone
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "For daily driving duties, I can't think of a nicer compact luxury sedan companion than the new C 300. The revised 2.0-liter turbo is a quiet and lovely peach of a motor with plenty of oomph, and the start/stop system is as seamless as it gets. I really dig the new portrait screen setup, and while the trickle-down S-Class tech is nice, you can ignore it all and enjoy the car's handling just as well."
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "The C-Class remains one of our top choices in the compact luxury class mainly because it delivers on luxury better than just about anything else. It has a smooth, gentle ride and a hushed cabin. And that cabin is wall-to-wall style and substance with metal trim, leather upholstery and some of the most customizable ambient lighting in the business. Technology is some of the most impressive, too, even if some of it is a little cumbersome (see the touch controls on the steering wheel). It's even relatively fun, though if sportiness is more your concern, you'll still want to keep competitors like the Genesis G70 on your short list."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Mercedes C-Class First Drive Review | Junior suite Benz
2022 BMW iX
- 2023 BMW iX M60
Quick take: This big BMW is fantastically comfortable, has an artistically beautiful interior, tons of awesome tech and is an excellent driver to boot. We're split on its looks, but the car underneath the sheetmetal is a good one.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, Cadillac Lyriq, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Pros: Gorgeous interior, solid handling, really quick, EV tech is very competitive
Cons: A nose that's tough to love, pricey, M60 is quick but no M car
From the editors:
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "While it's a bit odd looking on the outside, the iX wows with its interior and driving experience. It feels artful and high-end with responsive infotainment, and despite the weight and physical size, it's surprisingly playful, and in M60-spec, seriously quick."
In-depth analysis: 2023 BMW iX M60 First Drive Review | The unorthodox M
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
- 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
Quick take: This extra-large hatchback is one of our favorite EVs. Its charging and battery tech is top-notch. Driving the Ioniq 5 is pleasant, even fun at times. Plus, the thoughtful interior design details make it a utilitarian vehicle.
Score: 9
What it competes with: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y, Polestar 2, Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo XC40 Recharge
Pros: Attractive design, battery technology for charging/range, lots of space, solid performance
Cons: Too many touch controls, no wireless smartphone connection tech
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The Ioniq 5 is my favorite EV you can buy at this price point, even more so than the EV6. Its hatchback styling is endlessly appealing. Meanwhile, the charging speed, power from the motors and range are all awesome, too. There are so few downsides to the Ioniq 5 that I'd recommend it to anyone in the market for an EV, especially if you're going to be using that car on long-distance drives."
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "With its angular hatchback design, promise of more than 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive, I had the hopes that the Ioniq 5 would secretly be a big hot hatch. In normal form, it is not. But I've come to appreciate what it actually is: an instantly classic piece of car design that focuses on creating a relaxing, zen-like environment for the driver. Plus, it's practical, quick, can go long distances and is reasonably priced for its segment. It wasn't what I was looking for, but what I found was still very good indeed. And if you want something with a little more driving fun, just check out its Kia EV6 twin."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review | The (retro) future has arrived
