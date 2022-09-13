Editors’ Picks August 2022 | The new C-Class and some stellar EVs

This past month saw a number of big-name cars grab Editors' Pick status. In a growing trend, new electric vehicles continue to impress. The BMW iX may be controversially styled, but there's no denying that it's a superb EV and luxury SUV. Then, just like the Kia EV6 before it, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 grabs an Editors' Pick award — it's hard to go wrong between those Hyundai/Kia twins. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in August that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class



Quick take: This big BMW is fantastically comfortable, has an artistically beautiful interior, tons of awesome tech and is an excellent driver to boot. We're split on its looks, but the car underneath the sheetmetal is a good one. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, Cadillac Lyriq, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Pros: Gorgeous interior, solid handling, really quick, EV tech is very competitive Cons: A nose that's tough to love, pricey, M60 is quick but no M car From the editors: News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "While it's a bit odd looking on the outside, the iX wows with its interior and driving experience. It feels artful and high-end with responsive infotainment, and despite the weight and physical size, it's surprisingly playful, and in M60-spec, seriously quick." In-depth analysis: 2023 BMW iX M60 First Drive Review | The unorthodox M 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

