As with other Jaguars including the F-Pace and XF, the littlest 2021 Jaguar E-Pace is getting an update. And compared with those larger models, the E-Pace's changes are far more modest and center on the new infotainment system.

That's not to say there aren't visual changes. On the outside, the main change is the addition of full-LED headlights with dual strips of running lights. It also gets fender vents with the "Leaper" Jaguar cat logo. Inside, the center stack has been revised with new knobs and switches below a big 11.4-inch touchscreen that features the latest Jaguar infotainment system. The large shift lever has been swapped for a smaller shift paddle shared with the aforementioned Jaguars. A 12.3-inch screen is also available for the instrument panel. All E-Paces also now have the option of a rear-view camera mirror.

Two engines are available on the new E-Pace. The P250 and P250 SE get a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 246 horsepower. The newly added P300 Sport gets a higher output version making 296 horsepower. No matter the trim, the engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The P300 Sport augments its all-wheel drive with torque vectoring for the rear wheels.

The base P250 E-Pace starts at $42,045, the P250 SE at $47,145, and the P300 Sport at $51,045.

