2023 New York Auto Show Editors' Picks

The New York Auto Show has typically marked the end of the auto show season. That's arguable now that shows have been shuffling around, but if we stick with it, that means that show season wrapped up with a modest bang. While the number of reveals were a bit modest, some of them were some seriously big deals for the car industry. Some of them were also literally big. And these are the reveals that were our favorites. They range from updated classics to the latest EVs. Read on to see what topped the list.

5. 2024 Jeep Wrangler The 2024 Wrangler is impressive as mid-cycle updates go. It's both a reflection of the longevity of the Wrangler's product cycles (we get a redesign once a decade, almost on the dot) and the Ford Bronco toppling Jeep's once firm monopoly on soft-top off-roaders. The cheaper 4xe entry is a welcome addition, and the ongoing one-upmanship between Ford and Jeep will continue to serve enthusiasts who want the best of the best. This is why competition matters, folks. — Associate Editor Byron Hurd

3. (Tie) Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Even though it was far from the most important vehicle at the show, the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept weirdly stole NY for me. I’ve been largely unimpressed or neutral on most SUV coupes, but now there’s finally one that I love. Genesis design in general has been on fire lately, and the fact that it can turn out a crossover coupe that actually looks good is more evidence of its excellence. The stunning interior with those orange-backed seats and sporty-looking orange accents everywhere probably won’t make it into production, but I’d love to see Genesis really amp up the performance angle with the coupe version of the GV80. Oh, and please offer the concept’s orange paint in the production car’s palette, too. — Road Test Editor Zac Palmer

3. (Tie) 2024 Hyundai Kona The Hyundai Kona has been a favorite mini-crossover of ours for a while, but it has had some foibles. Most notably, it's been almost too small in some areas. That's been fixed and then some with this new one. It also doesn't lose any of the funkiness that made the model so distinct in the first place, while also gaining some fun styling cues from its bigger siblings. We're looking forward to trying it out, and we'll be very interested to see how things go with the new entry-level EV option, which will hopefully help address the dearth of green vehicles for the budget-conscious. — News Editor Joel Stocksdale

2. 2024 Kia EV9 There’s a lot to like about the EV9 if it’s anything like the Telluride — and it is, with three rows and over 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind the last row. But the EV9 goes out on a limb, not just in switching over to an all-electric powertrain based on the excellent E-GMP platform, but also in terms of styling. The overall look is really fresh, but the details are fetching, too. Just look at those wheels! Adding lidar is an interesting move, and shows promise for a new generation of driver aids. I can’t wait to drive this and the Hyundai Ioniq 7 and debate the rest of the team over which is the best electric family hauler. — Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder

