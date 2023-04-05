2024 Hyundai Kona Electric and gas variants revealed with full specs at NY Auto Show

Hyundai showed off the design of its 2024 Kona late last year, but today Hyundai is feeding us all the U.S. specs as the new Kona makes its North American debut at the New York Auto Show.

This new generation of Kona starts with the Electric model (seen in yellow above), as Hyundai says it developed a new platform with the electric model as the priority. It’s packing the smallest of increases in battery size to 64.8 kWh, which Hyundai says is good for 260 miles of range — EPA numbers aren’t available yet, but the 2023 Kona Electric is rated for 258 miles. A smaller 48.6 kWh battery pack will be available for this generation of Kona Electric, too, this one allowing for 197 miles of range. This marks the first time Hyundai has offered the Kona Electric with two different packs.

Hyundai’s new Kona platform still uses 400-volt architecture, unlike the E-GMP platform’s 800-volt architecture, so charging speeds are similar to the previous model. Hyundai promises a 10%-to--80% charge will take about 43 minutes in ideal conditions, but doesn’t quote a max speed. It’ll also be capable of vehicle-to-load like other Hyundai/Kia EVs, but can only output 1.7 kW of power.

No matter the battery pack, the Kona Electric retains its FWD-only layout. The big battery pack version has a single electric motor good for 201 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. That’s the same power as the outgoing model — but it’s down on torque by a massive 103 pound-feet from the 2023 model's 291. The small battery Kona gets a less potent motor that is rated for 133 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque.