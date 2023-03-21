Last Call for all: Here are all 7 Dodge Charger and Challenger sendoff models

With the unveiling of the 2023 Challenger Demon 170, we've now seen all seven of the special "Last Call" editions Dodge created to see its muscle coupe and sedan into the sunset. From Scat Packs to screamin' Demons (and even some leprechauns?), Dodge has something for just about any modern Mopar fan. Take your pick from the following list and head on out, because, in the immutable words of Andy Bernard (but mostly Semisonic), you don't have to go home but you can't stay here.

2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown

The Shakedown is available only on the R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody, with 500 of each version slated for production. The regular Scat Pack comes in Destroyer Grey, and the Widebody in Pitch Black. They each get the shaker scoop with stripes like the concept in black and red (the production stripes offered were only black), as well as black wheels, red "392" fender decals, red six-piston front brake calipers, and a black and red Alcantara interior with a Shakedown badge on the instrument panel. Each model comes with basically every option package available for the R/T Scat Pack trims.

2023 Dodge Challenger & Charger Scat Pack Swinger

The 2023 Challenger and Charger Swinger are available in F8 Green, Sublime Green or White Knuckle with green rear stripes featuring the cursive Swinger logo on the rear fenders. The badging and wheels are painted a light gold (called "Gold School"), and the Challenger gets a Shaker hood scoop painted in the same gold color. Every Swinger is a Widebody model to boot. Inside, the seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather and Alcantara. Green contrast stitching is found throughout along with green Swinger badges. The dash is adorned with trim Dodge calls "Mod Grain." It's aluminum trim given wood graining. Dodge will build 1,000 of each.

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

The 2023 Super Bee will be the highest performance Charger to bear the name. Backing up that claim are standard drag radial tires that ought to hook up well at the drag strip (but won't be appropriate for any sort of inclement weather on the street). It also benefits from adaptive damping suspension with something Dodge is calling Drag Mode, plus an SRT hood with a functional scoop, dual heat extractors and SRT black exhaust tips. Naturally, badges and emblems will be strategically placed inside and out. A total of 1,000 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee models will be produced. Half of those will be made in the standard-width Charger and painted B5 Blue with blue graphics, and the other 500 Scat Packs will be Widebody vehicles in Plum Crazy purple paint with white graphics. The standard models get 275mm drag radials on 20-by-9.5-inch knurled wheels while the Widebodies get 315s on 18-by-11-inch drag wheels.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona is a tribute to drag racing legend William “Big Willie” Robinson. The fifth "Last Call" model sports a Hellcat Redeye Widebody configuration, but rather than settle for the Redeye’s “pedestrian” 797 horsepower, Dodge bumped output to 807 ponies in the King Daytona. The supercharged V8 pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Dodge paints every Charger King Daytona in Go Mango paint to honor Robinson’s original car, and it rides on black wheels. Unique King Daytona graphics on the rear quarter panel are the only other exterior indication that the car is not a standard Redeye. Inside, the car features interior accent stitching, black Nappa/Alcantara seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, a suede headliner, and a power sunroof.

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is designed and named after a single, special 1970 Challenger that became a Detroit legend: the 1970 Challenger R/T SE owned from new by Godfrey Qualls. Just like the original, it's all black with white tail stripes and a modern take on the gator vinyl top. It also gets chrome "DODGE" letter badging on the front fascia, hood pins, Challenger script badges and a chrome fuel filler flap. Inside, it has black leather and Alcantara with carbon fiber trim. Performance is also appropriate for a Black Ghost tribute. It gets the Jailbreak-spec supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 807 horsepower. Though it is still automatic, seeing as that's the only transmission available with that engine. 300 will be built.

2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170

Dodge is slamming the door shut on its maniacal muscle car with the final Last Call model: the 1,025-horsepower 2023 Challenger Demon 170. Yep, it's a four-figure Challenger (at least when it's running on E85 ethanol). And that's where it gets its 170 designation — that's the proof number for E85's ethanol content. That's not to say it's slow when running on pump gas. Run it on premium (91 or 93 octane), and it makes 900 horsepower and 810 pound-feet of torque, which is still more than the original Challenger SRT Demon. It comes with standard Mickey Thompson ET Street R street legal drag tires developed just for the Demon 170. They're the same 315-mm width at the rear, but are so soft and sticky, that Dodge stiffened up the suspension so that less of the energy from the engine was lost just shifting weight up and back for traction. But don't worry, the Demon 170 can still pull the front wheels off the pavement with a good launch.

