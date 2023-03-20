So here's the deal with those weird Demon leprechaun teasers

Just like the original Demon launch, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 got a campaign of cryptic teasers in the lead-up to the reveal. And right from the start, we were all a bit baffled as to why some nightmare-fueled leprechauns were right at the center of them. So we asked Tim Kuniskis, the head of Dodge, what the deal was. Turns out, they really were nightmare-fueled.

Apparently, at some point during the development process and getting close to when it would be time to put together publicity for the car, he had a bad dream centered around leprechauns. And, well, he kinda went with it. He brought it up, and managed to figure out how to connect the Demon 170 with scary leprechauns with the help of the team.

The connections actually make some sense. The car has a kind of evil, mischievous character. It's made wilder with alcohol (see the teaser with I.V. drip). Leprechauns are often associated with alcohol. Leprechauns are also very fast. And with a reveal right near St. Patrick's Day, it all makes a bit of sense. Weird sense, but sense nonetheless.

Either way, we're glad the 170 is here, and we can't wait to drive one.