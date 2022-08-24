Dodge Challenger Shakedown is first Last Call special edition

The '71 Shakedown was a seriously wild resto-mod. Dodge created a custom chassis, and fitted the '71 body over the top. It showcased a then-new Hemi engine-swap kit, and it used the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 paired with a Viper six-speed manual transmission. The whole thing was painted matte black, had the modern shaker hood scoop and a set of "spoiler" stripes meant to echo the vibration graphics used on vintage shaker-equipped cars.

Similar stripes and a shaker scoop were made available a couple years later for R/T and R/T Scat Pack models. And they come back for this new Shakedown edition. It's only available for R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody, with 500 of each version. The regular Scat Pack comes in Destroyer Grey, and the Widebody in Pitch Black. They each get the shaker scoop with stripes like the concept in black and red (the production stripes offered were only black), as well as black wheels, red "392" fender decals, red six-piston front brake calipers, and a black and red Alcantara interior with a Shakedown badge on the instrument panel. Each model comes with basically every option package available for the R/T Scat Pack trims.

Pricing has not yet been announced. Ordering information for 2023 Chargers and Challengers will be provided this fall. Information on where the Shakedown and the other six special editions yet to be revealed can be bought will be found on DodgeGarage.com.

