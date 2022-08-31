2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee brings back a familiar name

The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of seven so-called "Last Call" editions of the classically American muscle sedan and its Challenger coupe sibling. It was around a week ago that Dodge showed off the first, the Dodge Challenger Shakedown. Keen observers (and those alive during Chrysler's wild 1970s heyday) will recognize the Super Bee name that was first seen in 1968 (on a Plymouth, not a Dodge) and then again in 2012 and for several years thereafter. This one, though, is probably the wildest of them all.

Dodge says the 2023 edition will be "the highest performance Charger Super Bee model ever produced." Backing up that claim are standard drag radial tires that ought to hook up well at the drag strip (but won't be appropriate for any sort of inclement weather on the street). It also benefits from adaptive damping suspension with something Dodge is calling Drag Mode, plus an SRT hood with a functional scoop, dual heat extractors and SRT black exhaust tips. Naturally, badges and emblems will be strategically placed inside and out,

A total of 1,000 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee models will be produced. Half of those will be made in the standard-width Charger and painted B5 Blue with blue graphics, and the other 500 Scat Packs will be Widebody vehicles in Plum Crazy purple paint with white graphics. The standard models get 275mm drag radials on 20-by-9.5-inch knurled wheels while the Widebodies get 315s on 18-by-11-inch drag wheels.

Dodge didn't specifically call out the horsepower or torque of the 2023 Charger Super Bee, but we're pretty sure it's powered by the well-known 392 engine that spins out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

Related Video: