We're now halfway through the roll-out of the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions with the latest reveals. Each model is getting a Scat Pack Swinger model, which is another hark back to classic special edition Dodges with the Swinger name. And the color theme for these is green and gold.

All of the swingers are available in F8 Green, Sublime Green or White Knuckle with green rear stripes featuring the cursive Swinger logo on the rear fenders. The badging and wheels are painted a light gold (called "Gold School"), and the Challenger in particular gets a Shaker hood scoop painted in the same gold color. Every Swinger is a Widebody model, too.

Inside, the seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather and Alcantara. Green contrast stitching is found throughout along with green Swinger badges. The dash is adorned with trim Dodge calls "Mod Grain." It's aluminum trim given wood graining.

Dodge is building of 1,000 of each. Pricing and availability will be announced this fall. Potential customers will be able to find out where they can get one of these special editions at DodgeGarage.com.

