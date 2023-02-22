Ford F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Bronco and Lincoln Aviator recalled for rollaway fears

Ford is recalling certain F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Bronco, and Lincoln Aviator models from the 2022 and 2023 model years equipped with automatic transmissions. According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford's 10R80 transmission may contain a loose bolt — literally an extra bolt loose inside the transmission, not a bolt that isn't tightened — that could prevent the transmission from engaging in Park. This could happen even if the gear shifter position indicates that the vehicle has been shifted to "Park."

As Ford's recall acknowledgement says, "The inability to secure the vehicle in the park position can result in a rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash or injury." Dealers will replace the transmissions of vehicles affected by this defect. Note a similar-sounding recall was announced in 2022, but it was for entirely different models with entirely different transmissions.

A relatively small number of units — 944 to be exact, or 4% of production — are thought to be affected by this issue, but they weren't built in successive order, meaning their VINs need to be verified by Ford. Customers are advised to contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference Ford's internal recall number 23S06.

Because some vehicles affected by this recall could be on dealer lots, Ford sent a note to its network of dealerships advising them not to sell or demonstrate the models included in this recall, potentially until the second quarter of 2023 when Ford expects "that parts ordering information and repair instructions will be available to support this safety recall."

Related video: