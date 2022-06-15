Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles for rollaway risks

Ford is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles due to rollaway concerns. The recall covers 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. According to documents posted by the National Highway Safety Administration, "the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach," which "could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position."

That means the vehicle may not actually be in Park despite having been shifted properly into position. There may be no visual or audible warning, either. If a vehicle is turned off without actually being in Park, it may not restart. To help mitigate rollaway concerns, drivers can activate the vehicle's parking brake.

Ford's acknowledgement of the problem says, "From April 29, 2015, through March 31, 2022, Ford has identified 1,630 warranty reports and 233 VOQs attributed to this concern. Ford is aware of 6 reports alleging property damage and 4 reports alleging an injury potentially related to this concern, from the population of vehicles included in this recall."

This is the fifth time Ford has recalled vehicles over similar problems. The remedy involves taking the vehicle to the dealership to have the shift bushing replaced and a protective cap added over the shift cable bushing. Owners who have already paid for repairs of this problem may be eligible for reimbursement before August 29, 2022. Letters will be mailed to owners of affected vehicles this month.

Earlier this week, Ford recalled nearly 50,000 Mach-E electric crossovers due to loss-of-power concerns and, according to Reuters, "53,103 four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles because the passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position."

Related video: