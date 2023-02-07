GM is kicking off the automotive Super Bowl commercial season with EVs and Will Ferrell. The ad highlights GM's new relationship with Netflix in which the automaker's many upcoming electric cars and trucks will appear.

More specifically, the ad has Will Ferrell appearing in settings from major Netflix TV movies and shows such as "Army of the Dead" and "Squid Game," talking about how there's no reason not to have EVs there. And then he also appears with EVs in shows where they don't make sense, such as "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things," but only to reassure people that Netflix won't be shoving new cars where they don't fit in.

The GM lineup on display is pretty varied, with the GMC Sierra EV, Hummer EV, Chevy Blazer EV, and Cadillac Lyriq all making appearances. Most interesting is the Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss in the "Stranger Things" part. Chevy hasn't said much about it beyond a teaser and saying it'll be a late addition to the line. It looks pretty much like the truck in the teaser with the black plastic front fascia and fender flares. But it gets different wheels, Trail Boss badges on the rear pillars, and a gloss black roof like the RST trim.

