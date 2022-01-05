Chevy teases Silverado EV Trail Boss

Hot on the heels of unveiling of the new 2024 Silverado EV, Chevy decided to drop this little hint at what the electrified half-ton's Trail Boss variant will look like. Compared to the standard Silverado EV, it gets a revised lower bumper with recovery hooks and what appears to be some additional open grille space, likely to allow for improved cooling of powertrain components.

The standard gasoline Trail Boss slots into what we'd consider the mid-range category for off-road pickups. It comes with a locking rear differential, all-terrain tires and a heavy-duty suspension. It competes with the likes of the Nissan Titan Pro-4X, Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Ram Rebel and GMC Sierra AT4. More-capable alternatives would include the forthcoming Sierra AT4X and Silverado ZR2, both of which are arriving with their respective 2022 lineups. This category is far from the most capable when it comes to off-roading, but realistically, if there's somewhere you need to go and one of these trucks won't do it, you're probably in a real pickle.

The electric version will likely borrow some tricks from the GMC Hummer EV, but we're disinclined to believe some of its fancier options will trickle down this far. Maybe the eventual (and hypothetical, at least for now) GMC Sierra EV AT4X will get some variant of the Hummer's crab walk, but for now, we expect those party tricks to be reserved for GM's pricier entries.

