2023 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, Jeep Beach editions ready for sand, sun

The rumors were true, the Jeep Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach editions are back for 2023. They're nearly identical to last year's models, though with some color and graphic differences. The Jeep Beach also specifically calls out the 20th anniversary of the event that gave it its name.

The High Tide is the starting point for both special models. It's based on the Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with the V6 and automatic transmission (the only powertrain available on these special editions), but comes with the Xtreme Recon Package. That adds fat 35-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels perfect for floating on top of soft sand. That package also includes a 1.5-inch suspension lift with matching shocks, a shorter 4.56 rear axle ratio, bigger fender flares, uprated and repositioned spare tire mount and a jack spacer. Specific to the High Tide are a body color hardtop with a flip-up front section, special graphics, rock rails, rubber floor mats and LED lights.

The Jeep Beach builds on the High Tide, and only 500 of them will be made. They celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Jeep Beach event at Daytona Beach, Fl. Jeep says the event attracts 200,000 people and thousands of Jeeps and includes a parade on the beach. The special Wrangler has Jeep Beach logos on the hood and spare tire mount, as well as embroidered in the Katzkin leather seat covers. It gets body color fender flares and an anniversary shifter medallion, too.

Color options are different. In addition to last year's High Velocity Yellow, Black, Bright White and Sting Gray, Jeep has added Hydro Blue and Punk'n (orange of course).

Both special models are available to order now. They'll be delivered by April in time for the next Jeep Beach event. The High Tide starts at $53,335, and the Jeep Beach version starts at $55,835.

